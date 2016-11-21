Nishikori keeping feet on ground after successful season

A clear-cut, straight-sets defeat to Novak Djokovic on Saturday in the last four of the ATP World Tour Finals saw Kei Nishikori’s season close on a downer, but his disappointment should be tempered given the strides he made in 2016.

Nishikori, who ends the season ranked No. 5 in the world, racked up a career-high 58 wins over a season that saw him become the first Japanese in 96 years to reach the Olympic tennis podium and beat now world No. 1 Andy Murray in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

The 26-year-old is, nonetheless, keeping things in perspective.

“A year that I won most matches does carry some significance, but what is important is how much I can win at big tournaments,” said Nishikori after exiting the season-ending tournament in London.

Wins over Rafael Nadal in the bronze-medal match in Rio de Janeiro and Murray a month later in New York were his second against both players, with the classic against the latter in London on Wednesday again showing the 26-year-old has the quality to tussle with his rivals at the sport’s summit.

“Result-wise, this has been my best year,” Nishikori said. “I’ve played well against the top-10 players and have been winning against the likes of Nadal and Murray, who I couldn’t beat before.

“I’m confident I have the ability to challenge for No. 4, No. 3 in the world.”

Nishikori, who lost in the final at two ATP 1000 tournaments (Miami Open, Rogers Cup), still has aspects of his game to work on, as was evident during the tour final comeback defeat to Marin Cilic a day before his loss to Djokovic, and is well aware of what needs rectifying.

“I need to be more cautious of determining which points in the match I have to focus, and how I can win break points in a more assured manner. That’s what is most required for me at the moment,” Nishikori said.

“My tennis is becoming more consistent and I’m making fewer mistakes as I get older. I hope to keep building, bit by bit.”