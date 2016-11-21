Cowboys take down Ravens for ninth-straight win

New backup, same result for rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott threw three touchdown passes, two to Dez Bryant, in the first game with Tony Romo as his backup, and the Cowboys set a franchise regular-season record with their ninth straight win, beating the Baltimore Ravens 27-17 on Sunday.

The Cowboys (9-1) punted on their first four possessions — a first this season — against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. But Prescott completed 14 of 15 in the second half and led consecutive drives of 92 and 88 yards after halftime to break a 10-10 tie. Both drives ended with TD passes to Bryant .

“Like I said before, the guy’s amazing,” said Bryant, who had six catches for 80 yards in his first two-score game since his All-Pro season of 2014.

“We’re going to follow that guy. We’re going to continue to keep following that guy. The way that he adjusts and the way he handles his business, it says a lot about him.”

Romo, who broke a bone in his back in a preseason game, was active for the first time since Thanksgiving last year, and was the Dallas backup for the first time in 10 years.

The 36-year-old never took off his baseball cap, although he was watching with interest as medical personnel surrounded Prescott after the 23-year-old went down hard on a late hit by C.J. Mosley after throwing his first touchdown pass , to Cole Beasley in the second quarter.

Prescott finished 27 of 36 for 301 yards for another 300-yard game a week after his first.

NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott, who had 97 yards to give him 1,102 this season, broke the Dallas club rookie rushing record of 1,007 yards set by Tony Dorsett in 1977. That’s the same year the Cowboys set the previous franchise mark with an 8-0 start.

Steelers 24, Browns 9: In Cleveland, Le’Veon Bell scored on a 1-yard touchdown run long after time expired, because of two defensive penalties by the Browns, in the first half, and Pittsburgh’s defense had eight sacks in the win.

Vikings 30, Cardinals 24: In Minneapolis, Xavier Rhodes returned one of his two interceptions 100 yards for a touchdown and Cordarrelle Patterson took the second-half kickoff 104 yards for a score.

Buccaneers 19, Chiefs 17: In Kansas City, Jameis Winston sliced up a Chiefs defense missing top cornerback Marcus Peters, and Tampa Bay snapped Kansas City’s five-game winning streak.

Bills 16, Bengals 12: In Cincinnati, LeSean McCoy ran 7 yards for a touchdown before suffering a thumb injury, as Buffalo snapped a three-game skid.

Giants 22, Bears 16: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Eli Manning threw a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Sterling Shepard in the third quarter as New York rallied for its fifth straight win.

Colts 24, Titans 17: In Indianapolis, Andrew Luck led the Colts to a big early lead and the defense held on in the second half.

Lions 26, Jaguars 19: In Detroit, Eric Ebron had a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Patriots 30, 49ers 17: In Santa Clara, California, Tom Brady threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in his first road game against the team he rooted for as a boy.

Seahawks 26, Eagles, 15: In Seattle, Russell Wilson threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from receiverDoug Baldwin.

Dolphins 14, Rams 10: In Los Angeles, DeVante Parker caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds to play, and spoiled Jared Goff’s NFL debut.