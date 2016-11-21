Teague carries Pacers to victory in overtime

Indiana coach Nate McMillan wrote an instruction on the white board in the Pacers’ locker room Sunday: “Scrap.”

Jeff Teague did just that, scoring eight of his 30 points in overtime, harassing Russell Westbrook defensively all night and lifting the short-handed Pacers to a 115-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was Indiana’s first road victory of the season and it came without star forward Paul George, who missed his second straight game with a sore left ankle.

“You’ve got to fight for everything,” McMillan said. “I thought the guys tonight, we did that. We were without a couple of players, but the guys in uniform came out and played the game the right way. They played hard and we got our first road win.”

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had his fifth triple-double of the season — as many as the rest of the NBA combined — with 31 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds, but went 13 of 34 from the field. Westbrook calmly used an expletive to describe the way he played.

“We just wasn’t ready,” he said. “Just wasn’t ready tonight, starting with myself. . . . I could have did a lot of things better, man. Got to come out and be ready to play. Tonight I felt like I let my guys down all around. I’ve got to be better.”

Teague matched his season scoring high and added nine assists and six steals. He hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left in regulation to put the Pacers up three.

Westbrook hit a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to tie it for the Thunder and Glenn Robinson III missed a well-guarded 10-footer at the buzzer, forcing overtime.

Teague’s 3-pointer in the opening minute of overtime put the Pacers ahead for good. With 1:09 left, he converted a three-point play to make it 113-107, and he hit two free throws with 19.1 seconds left to put Indiana up 115-111. He said the Pacers weren’t flustered after Westbrook’s tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation and that McMillan told his team “just to go win the game.

“We had nothing to lose there,” Teague said. “We knew they were going to make some plays, so we just have to go out and win the game.”

Bulls 118, Lakers 110

In Los Angeles, Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 40 points, Isaiah Canaan added a season-high 17 and Chicago beat the Lakers for its fifth victory in six games.

Nikola Mirotic had 15 points and 15 rebounds and the Bulls held off Los Angeles’ late rally for their third win in four stops on their annual circus road trip.

Knicks 104, Hawks 94

In New York, Carmelo Anthony matched his season high with 31 points and the Knicks beat Atlanta for their fourth straight home victory.

Dwight Howard had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Hawks, but point guard Dennis Schroder missed all eight shots as Atlanta dropped its second straight following a six-game winning streak.

Trail Blazers 129, Nets 109

In New York, C.J. McCollum scored 33 points, Evan Turner had 19 and Portland beat Brooklyn.

The Trail Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak and extended the Nets’ losing streak to four.

Kings 102, Raptors 99

In Sacramento, Rudy Gay had 23 points and nine rebounds and the Kings beat Toronto after waiting out a video review to see if the Raptors had forced overtime on Terrence Ross’ 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Ross grabbed a deflected pass, took two dribbles and made a 33-footer, but the officials ruled time had expired.

Nuggets 105, Jazz 91

In Denver, Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Nuggets won a home game for the second time this season.

Rookie Jamal Murray had 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Denver improve to 2-4 at the Pepsi Center. Wilson Chandler added 17, and Danilo Gallinari had 13 points, five rebounds and eight assists.