Narrow defeat harms Goeido’s promotion push

Ozeki Goeido’s chance of getting promoted to yokozuna was dealt a blow on Sunday, in a narrow loss to sekiwake Okinoumi for his second defeat at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

After a false start, Goeido’s tame charge was sharply countered by Okinoumi (2-6), who was all over the ozeki in a flash. Goeido clung to the straw bales with his left heel while Okinoumi was dragged down to the surface, and the referee initially handed the win to Goeido at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

But the ringside judges overturned the ruling, claiming Goeido’s body, which was teetering on the straw bales was already out of the ring.

“I thought I lost the bout but I was positive anyway as I was on the front foot,” Okinoumi said. “I thought he kept his foot in and I lost but sometimes these things happen. I just gave all I had.”

Goeido, who won the Autumn tourney with a perfect 15-0 record and could win promotion to the sport’s highest rank with a title here, now has a mountain to climb after yokozuna Kakuryu improved his record to a perfect 8-0 in the 15-day tournament. He also trails the other two yokozuna, Hakuho and Harumafuji, as well as newcomer Ishiura, who all improved to 7-1.

Kakuryu rode his luck against komusubi Tamawashi (5-3) but hung on to secure a winning tournament record. Failing to cope with a strong charge from his fellow Mongolian, Kakuryu was chased around the ring before earning a miraculous escape when Tamawashi leaned forward too far and slid down to defeat.

Hakuho, returning to the ring after sitting out September’s tournament, was quick to grab an overarm belt hold with his left hand and easily forced out komusubi Mitakeumi (1-7), who is struggling in his first meet at the fourth-highest rank.

Harumafuji (7-1) dispatched a difficult opponent in Yoshikaze (1-7), claiming his seventh win in 15 bouts against the second-ranked maegashira after delivering strong pushes to the maegashira’s neck, taking the initiative and barging him out.

Top-flight debutant Ishiura also stayed in the leading pack after the No. 15 maegashira jumped to his left off the tachiai and sent 11th-ranked Kyokushuho (1-7) to the floor in a blink with an overarm throw.

Sekiwake Takayasu (4-4) saw his hopes for promotion to ozeki dashed after tepidly getting pushed out by his bogeyman, No. 1 maegashira Tochiozan (2-6), who has won 18 of their 23 bouts.

Ozeki Kisenosato (6-2) saw little trouble warding off pushes from fourth-ranked Kotoyuki (2-6) before thrusting him out, while Mongolian Terunofuji (6-2) was solid in forcing out Kotoshogiku (3-5) in an all-ozeki clash. Terunofuji is now within two wins of retaining his ozeki status for the next grand tournament.