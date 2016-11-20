McDavid bags first hat trick in Oilers’ win

Connor McDavid, among the league’s most electrifying young stars, got his first career hat trick behind a few fortunate breaks Saturday night.

McDavid scored once off a defender’s stick and put back two other juicy rebounds, and his three goals helped the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 to end a five-game skid.

McDavid, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, ended a 10-game stretch without a goal.

On the first, Dallas defenseman John Klingberg knocked the puck into his own net with his stick. The second came on a rebound from short range with goalie Kari Lehtonen out of the play, and the third was on a rebound with a wide-open net.

“Three pretty lucky goals,” the 19-year-old McDavid said. “It’s a funny league that way. You get grade-A chances and they’re not going in, then you start putting it there and they are going in. It’s weird that way. Definitely happy to get off that slump.”

Sabres 2, Penguins 1 (SO)

In Buffalo, Cal O’Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout.

Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

In Montreal, Carey Price made 31 saves and the Maple Leafs ended a three-game skid.

Bruins 4, Jets 1

In Boston, Tuukka Rask was rarely tested in his latest win, and Patrice Bergeron’s power-play score capped a three-goal second period.

Blues 3, Predators 1

In St. Louis, Kyle Brodziak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the third period.

Lightning 3, Flyers 0

In Philadelphia, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots in his second consecutive shutout.

Coyotes 3, sharks 2 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Martin Hanzal redirected Alex Goligoski’s shot into the net at 1:16 of overtime.

Kings 4, Devils 2

In Los Angeles, Jeff Carter scored his team-high seventh goal of the season and Peter Budaj made 21 saves.

Panthers 4, Senators 1

In Ottawa, Roberto Luongo made 39 saves, and Jaromir Jagr had a goal and two assists.

Avalanche 3, Wild 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Nathan MacKinnon’s goal with 10 minutes left finished off a third-period comeback.

Blackhawks 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

In Vancouver, Marian Hossa scored late in overtime to cap Chicago’s comeback from three goals down in the third period.