Celtics react fastest to sink Pistons

Al Horford got the winning basket, though it was Marcus Smart who made the biggest play.

With the game tied at 92, Jae Crowder missed a go-ahead 3-pointer, but Smart came from the corner to tip the ball back at the basket. His shot didn’t go in, but it gave Horford time to set himself for the follow shot with 1.3 seconds left that gave the Boston Celtics a 94-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

“The credit goes to Marcus, because that was a championship-level play,” Horford said. “He crashed the glass hard.”

Said Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy: “We just stood there and watched. They missed and no one moved or blocked out.”

Isaiah Thomas had 24 points and eight assists for Boston, while Horford added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

“We didn’t call a timeout in the last four minutes, because I just wanted to let them play,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “Our guys were making the right reads and the right plays.”

Marcus Morris led Detroit with 24 points and Andre Drummond had 20 points and 17 rebounds. The Pistons became the last NBA team to lose at home.

The teams traded the lead for most of the fourth quarter, and Kentavious Caldwell Pope’s 3-pointer — his first basket of the game — gave the Pistons an 87-86 lead with 1:54 left. The teams traded dunks, and Thomas hit a layup over Drummond with 1:10 to play to make it 90-89.

Caldwell-Pope missed an open 3, making him 1-for-7 on the night, and Drummond fouled Thomas on another drive. He made both free throws with 30.5 seconds left to give the Celtics a three-point lead, but Tobias Harris hit a tying 3-pointer.

“We were in position to come out of here with a victory, but we let them get off two extra shots,” Harris said. “Nobody, including myself, turned around to keep someone off the glass.”

Rockets 111, Jazz 102

In Houston, James Harden had 31 points and 10 assists.

76ers 120, Suns 105

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored a career-high 26 points in 20 minutes.

Pelicans 121, Hornets 116 (OT)

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 22 points and nine assists.

Heat 114, Wizards 111

In Washington, Goran Dragic scored 22 points, and Hassan Whiteside added 18 and 18 rebounds.

Magic 95, Mavericks 87

In Orlando, D.J. Augustin scored 18 points, Serge Ibaka added 15 points and nine rebounds and the Magic beat short-handed Dallas.

Warriors 124, Bucks 121

In Milwaukee, Kevin Durant scored 33 points, Klay Thompson had 25 of his 29 in the second half, and Golden State held on to beat the Bucks for its seventh straight victory.

Clippers 102, Bulls 95

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Paul added 19 points and the Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to snap Chicago’s four-game winning streak.

Grizzlies 93, T-Wolves 71

In Memphis, JaMychal Green had 19 points and eight rebounds, Zach Randolph added 18 points and seven boards, and the Grizzlies clamped down on defense to beat Minnesota.