Sapporo lauds Fighters with victory parade

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters held their first victory parade in four years on Sunday, celebrating their Japan Series and Pacific League championships in the streets of Sapporo.

A crowd estimated at around 138,000 cheered on the Fighters, who captured their first pennant since 2012 and their first Series title since 2006.

In open convertibles and buses, the team paraded along a 1-km route through the city center on a windy overcast day.

“We are grateful and deeply moved,” manager Hideki Kuriyama told the crowd. “We have to bring you even more joy next year.”

The Fighters overcame an 11½ game deficit with the help of a huge season from slugging ace pitcher Shohei Otani, who won 10 games on the mound while hitting 22 home runs.

“This was amazing,” said the 22-year-old star. “There were more people than I imagined. It was fun.”