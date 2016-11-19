Goeido, Hakuho bounce back from defeats

Ozeki Goeido dodged a bullet and got his bid for promotion to sumo’s highest rank back on track, while Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho also rebounded from his first defeat at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday.

The wins kept the pair within striking distance of sole leader and Mongolian yokozuna Kakuryu, who maintained his perfect start to move to 7-0 in the 15-day basho.

Stunned by Tamawashi on Friday, Goeido looked like he was in trouble as winless Kaisei twice worked him up against the straw ridge at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

But the ozeki dug his way out of a hole and rallied to send the Brazilian No. 2 maegashira to the dirt with a well-executed makiotoshi twist-down technique.

Goeido posted a stunning maiden title win at the Autumn Basho in September, when he went 15-0 despite wrestling with his rank on the line.

But he will need to win the Emperor’s Cup here, or at least come close, if he is to be considered for a move up to yokozuna.

Hakuho had an easy day at the office, quickly getting behind No. 2 maegashira Yoshikaze (1-6) after the charge and sending him out with a shove in the back.

Kakuryu put on a sumo clinic, slapping up and thrusting down third-ranked maegashira Endo (4-3) before countryman and yokozuna Harumafuji (6-1) used brute force to see off the threat of komusubi Mitakeumi (1-6).

On a day of mixed fortunes for ozeki wrestlers, Kisenosato suffered an upset and fell two wins adrift of Kakuryu after being bundled over the straw bales by third-ranked maegashira Shodai (5-2).

Kotoshogiku (3-4) bit the dust when he was taken down by sekiwake Takayasu (4-3), but Mongolian Terunofuji (5-2) was in control of his bout and forced out top-ranked Bulgarian maegashira Aoiyama (1-6).