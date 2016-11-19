Nishikori advances despite loss

Kei Nishikori suffered a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 defeat against Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Friday but still advanced to the semifinals of the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

Nishikori finished with a 1-2 record in Group A. Prior to the match, the world No. 5 was already assured of his spot in the last four, taking second place in the group after Andy Murray beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-2 for his third straight win.

Nishikori will meet defending champion and world No. 2 Novak Djokovic, who finished first in Group B, in the semifinals on Saturday. Britain’s world No. 1 Murray faces fourth-ranked Canadian Milos Raonic.

Nishikori was unable to avenge his defeat to Cilic in the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel last month, but he said his performance was not affected by knowing he had already qualified for the next round.

“No, I wasn’t thinking too much. I just tried to focus on today’s match,” said Nishikori. “Unfortunately it was a tough loss but hope I can play better tomorrow.”

Nishikori has only won twice in 12 meetings with Djokovic and has lost the last nine matches against the Serb.

“I will try to think tonight or tomorrow what I have to do to beat Djoko. I mean, I’m obviously not playing bad so we’ll see tomorrow,” said Nishikori.

Nishikori broke seventh-ranked Cilic in the third game and then again in the ninth to take the first set in 37 minutes.

Cilic capitalized on a number of unforced errors and won four straight games from 1-1 before going on to take the second set.

Cilic, who had 16 aces, broke Nishikori to take a 3-2 lead when he fired a backhand return winner down the line and held on for his third straight win against the Japanese star.

“I struggled with my return game in the second set and my opponent started serving better,” said Nishikori. “He had stopped making mistakes and that made it hard to win points.”

Cilic was pleased after his win.

“I definitely want to go get to the Top 5 next year,” he said.

“I was mentioning my goal is to win a Grand Slam. I feel I’m on a very good level. Definitely my mindset is very strong and very positive. I can’t be happier than to obviously get to this position, the way I played the last few months.”

Murray, who needs to do better than Djokovic this weekend to finish the season as the top-ranked player, broke Wawrinka late in the first set and twice at the start of the second.

“I feel like my game is in a good place,” Murray said. “Played much better today than I did a couple days ago. Physically I feel good. So looking forward to the weekend.”

Murray took over the No. 1 ranking at the Paris Masters earlier this month, but Djokovic can grab it back if he does better than Murray in London.

Murray quickly turned his focus to his match against Raonic.

“(Raonic) obviously serves big, goes for his shots. He moves forward when he has the chance. I think he probably likes the conditions here. It’s a little bit quicker,” Murray said. “You don’t normally get loads of opportunities against the big servers. Then it comes down to when you do get those chances, whether you take them or not.”

Murray has won all six of his meetings with Raonic this year, including a straight-sets victory in the Wimbledon final.

“I’ve created a few opportunities in the matches. When they’ve come, I’ve been pretty clinical,” Murray said. “I’ll need to be the same tomorrow if I want to win.”

In an early match at the O2 Arena, Murray’s brother Jamie ensured he will finish the year the as the top-ranked doubles player, along with partner Bruno Soares.

“Regardless of what happens over the weekend, we can look back on this year and be very proud of what we’ve done as a family,” Andy Murray said.