Sakai outperforms Seto in 200-meter butterfly showdown

Masato Sakai held off fellow Rio Olympic medalist Daiya Seto to win the men’s 200-meter butterfly at the Asian swimming championships on Saturday.

Sakai, who won silver in the event in Rio this summer, touched the wall in 1 minute, 54.53 seconds ahead of Seto (1:55.45), the 400 individual medley bronze medalist in Rio.

Ippei Watanabe took the 200 breaststroke title (2:08.19).

In the women’s races, Rikako Ikee triumphed in the 100 fly in 57.46, winning her third event of the meet at Tatsumi International Swimming Center. Misaki Sekiguchi won the 100 breast (1:07.86).

Japan won the free routine of the synchronized swimming with 92.9000, while the women’s water polo team hammered Singapore 21-2 to qualify for next year’s world championships.