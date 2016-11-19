Hataoka hoping to earn spot on U.S. LPGA Tour

Seventeen-year-old Nasa Hataoka headed the United States on Saturday ahead of her bid to qualify for the U.S. LPGA Tour for next season.

Hataoka became the first amateur and youngest player to earn a victory in a major tournament on the Japan LPGA tour when she won the Japan Women’s Open last month. She turned pro on Oct. 10, eight days after her Japan Women’s Open win.

Hataoka made it through the first two rounds of LPGA qualifying in August and October. She will be among a scheduled field of 158 players aiming to secure a tour card through the final event in Daytona Beach, Florida, from Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

The top 20 players in the final qualifier will be able to play in the majority of the U.S. LPGA tournaments next season.

“I want to draw on the experience I have gained until now and aim for the top 20,” Hataoka told reporters at Narita International Airport before her departure.

The qualifier consists of two preliminary rounds over two different courses before a final round of 18 holes.

Hataoka, who won her second consecutive Junior World Championship in July in the U.S., said she had gotten advice from current LPGA Tour player Harukyo Nomura, who told her to try and pick up shots on the wide course but play with patience on the narrow one.