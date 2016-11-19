Radionova, Chan post victories at Cup of China

Mai Mihara just missed the podium at the Cup of China on Saturday, finishing fourth with 190.92 points.

After placing third in the short program, Mihara ended up fourth in the free skate (122.44) as the 17-year-old performed to “Lawrence of Arabia.”

Elena Radionova of Russia won with 205.90, followed by Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond (196.00) and Russian Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (192.57). Rika Hongo placed fifth (181.75).

The 17-year-old Radionova under-rotated on her opening triple lutz-triple toeloop and was deducted points on a triple flip but completed all her remaining jumps to win her first GP event since last year’s Rostelecom Cup in Moscow.

The result all but prevents Mihara from qualifying for next month’s Grand Prix Final in Marseille, France, ahead of the sixth and final leg on the circuit, the Nov. 25-27 NHK Trophy in Sapporo.

“It’s so frustrating not to be able to skate without making a mistake,” Mihara said. “There’s a huge difference between third and fourth place.

“I just fell apart mentally.”

In the men’s event, three-time world champion Patrick Chan, who won Skate Canada, was third after the men’s short program but scored 196.31 in the free skate for a combined total of 279.72 to claim the top spot. China’s Jin Boyang finished second with a score of 278.54, while Russia’s Sergei Voronov was third with 243.76.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States won the ice dance competition with 185.13 points after placing first in the free dance.

Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje were second with 181.54, followed by Russian skaters Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin with 177.41.