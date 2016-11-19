Westbrook, Oklahoma City cruise past Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets knew they couldn’t afford to let Russell Westbrook run wild in the paint.

It didn’t matter. Westbrook had 30 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Nets 124-105 on Friday night.

It was the 41st triple-double of Westbrook’s career. He attacked relentlessly, making 13 of 21 shots while taking just one 3-pointer, even with the Nets packing the paint on defense.

“Too many paint attempts, too many rim attempts,” Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. “A bunch of them came in transition, unfortunately, where you’ve really got to try to keep him out of there. That’s easier said than done. He did a good job not settling.”

Victor Oladipo scored 26 points and Steven Adams added 15 for the Thunder, who won their second straight after a four-game losing streak. Oklahoma City shot 55.1 percent from the field and outrebounded the Nets 46-30.

Brook Lopez scored 22 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson each added 13 for the Nets, who lost their third in a row. Brooklyn scored 40 points in the first quarter but never managed more than 23 in a period the rest of the way.

“They hit some shots early,” Westbrook said. “Honestly, they played harder than us to start the game, and we turned the page. We did a good job of making them take tough shots and getting out on the break and finishing.”

The Thunder led 64-61 at halftime behind Westbrook’s 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Oklahoma City began pulling away early in the third quarter. Westbrook found Oladipo for a reverse layup, then threw a long pass to Joffrey Lauvergne for a dunk that gave the Thunder a 76-66 lead.

Westbrook got his triple-double midway through the period.

Oklahoma City got a season-high 13 points from Lauvergne and a season-high 10 from Alex Abrines.

The Thunder had a season-high six players in double figures.

“We did a really good job of finding the open man,” said Enes Kanter, who scored 13 points. “It was a really fun game because everybody was sharing the ball, and when somebody scored, everybody was just out there cheering for each other.”

Warriors 104, Celtics 88

In Boston, Klay Thompson scored 28 points, Kevin Durant had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Golden State scored 18 points in a row in the third quarter to pull away and beat the Celtics.

Stephen Curry had just 16 points — his second-fewest of the season — while sitting out much of the fourth quarter as the Warriors cruised to their sixth straight victory.

Cavaliers 104, Pistons 81

In Cleveland, Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and LeBron James, returning to the lineup after sitting out a game, added 21 to help the Cavaliers rout Detroit.

Irving was 11 of 15 from the field with 11 assists, one short of his career high, in 29 minutes.

James, who rested Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, made 9 of 14 shots and played only 28 minutes.

Pelicans 113, Trail Blazers 101

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 38 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Jrue Holiday added 21 points in his first action this season, and the Pelicans beat Portland.

Holiday missed the first 12 games to care for his wife, retired soccer star Lauren Holiday, who had brain surgery last month only weeks after giving birth to the couple’s first child.

Spurs 116, Lakers 107

In Los Angeles, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points, Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio beat the Lakers for its fifth straight victory.

Tony Parker had 16 points and seven assists for the Spurs, who improved to 7-0 on the road this season with their sixth consecutive win over Los Angeles.

Clippers 121, Kings 115

In Sacramento, Blake Griffin had 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Los Angeles (11-2) has won eight of nine and owns the NBA’s best record. The Clippers led by as many as 26 points in the opening half and are unbeaten in six road games this season.

Hornets 100, Hawks 96

In Charlotte, Nicolas Batum had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Cody Zeller matched his career high with 23 points and the Hornets rallied to snap Atlanta’s six-game winning streak.

Suns 116, Pacers 96

In Indianapolis, Brandon Knight scored 17 points as Phoenix beat the Pacers. Jared Dudley added 16 points for the Suns, Alan Williams had 15 points, and Devin Booker and Leandro Barbosa finished with 13 each. Phoenix improved to 4-9 with its second road victory.

Grizzlies 80, Mavericks 64

In Dallas, Chandler Parsons had 12 points against the team he spent the last two seasons with, helping Memphis beat the injury-plagued Mavericks, who flirted with franchise worsts for scoring and shooting percentage.

Raptors 113, Nuggets 111 (OT)

In Denver, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, including four in overtime.