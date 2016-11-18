Djokovic stays undefeated

Novak Djokovic is playing for a lot more than just a record-tying sixth title at the ATP finals.

The second-ranked Serb is also looking to reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

Djokovic won his third straight match at the season-ending tournament on Thursday, beating David Goffin 6-1, 6-2 at the O2 Arena to finish group play undefeated for the fourth time in the past five years.

But there are some more matches to play before the 12-time Grand Slam champion can be assured of finishing another season as the top-ranked player.

“Everything has been going . . . in a positive direction. I’ve been playing better and better as I proceed in the tournament,” Djokovic said.

Andy Murray took over the No. 1 ranking from Djokovic this month at the Paris Masters. But if Djokovic does better than Murray this weekend at the ATP finals, he will jump back ahead and finish the season on top for the third straight season and the fifth time in six years.

“That’s something you wish for, to have everything in your hands, not to depend on other players,” Djokovic said. “In this particular case, I’m glad it’s like that.”

Murray, meanwhile, is looking to extend his stay at the top through the offseason for the first time. He plays his third group match on Friday against U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic had already qualified for the semifinals after winning his opening two matches at the O2. The second semifinal spot from the group went to Milos Raonic, who beat Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

Raonic, who reached the Wimbledon final this year but lost to Murray, ended up with 13 aces and 31 winners against Goffin.

“I stepped up when I had an opportunity in the tiebreak. I stepped up at the beginning of the second set and the end of it,” Raonic said.