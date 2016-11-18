Granlund swoops late to lead Wild past Bruins

A bounce went the right way at a key time for Mikael Granlund and the Minnesota Wild.

Granlund scored with 44.5 seconds left, Devan Dubnyk stopped 25 shots for his league-leading fourth shutout, and the Wild beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 Thursday night.

Granlund took a pass from Jonas Brodin, circled below the end line and came out to the right of Tuukka Rask. His centering pass went off Adam McQuaid then off Rask and into the Boston net.

“That’s why I always pass,” joked Granlund, who missed an open net in the second period.

Dubnyk has had to carry the Wild lately as Minnesota’s offense has mustered just 10 goals in its past seven games, yet won three. He has allowed nine goals in his last nine games, stopping 274 of 283 shots in that span to account for a .965 save percentage.

“It’s not my job to score. It’s my job to work with the guys and defend. I have zero complaints with how the guys have been defending for me and playing,” Dubnyk said.

Lightning 4, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist and Tampa Bay won its first game without captain Steven Stamkos.

Blues 3, Sharks 2

In St. Louis, Jaden Schwartz scored twice and David Perron added the game-winner.

Stars 3, Avalanche 2

In Dallas, Patrick Eaves capped the Stars’ three-goal first period.

Flyers 5, Jets 2

In Philadelphia, Michael Raffl and Sean Couturier scored 34 seconds apart.

Predators 5, Senators 1

In Ottawa, Ryan Ellis scored the tiebreaking goal.

Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 1

In Toronto, Connor Brown had two goals and two assists.

Canucks 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

In Vancouver, Ben Hutton scored on a penalty shot at 2:34 of overtime.

Ducks 3, Devils 2

In Anaheim, Ryan Kesler delivered the tiebreaking goal on a rush to the net with 3:40 to play.

Kings 4, Oilers 2

In Los Angeles, Jeff Carter scored the tiebreaking short-handed goal midway through the second period, and the Kings also got goals from Derek Forbort, Devin Setoguchi and Tyler Toffoli.