Rockets pounce on Trail Blazers

In the postgame locker room after the Houston Rockets’ 126-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, James Harden teased teammates, laughed about excess shower water caught in his beard and joked with reporters.

It was a stark contrast from the more solemn and stern version of Harden from last season.

“I’ve been having fun all year, even in games we lose,” Harden said. “This is a special group of guys, coaching staff included, and this locker room is definitely enjoying this ride right now.”

Harden had 26 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his third triple-double of the season to help the Rockets overwhelm the Trail Blazers in their highest-scoring game of the season.

Harden completed the triple-double in the third quarter. Houston rebounded a night after scoring just three points in the final 6 minutes of a 105-103 loss in Oklahoma City.

“It’s the chemistry,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Everybody is feeling good about themselves.”

He added: “We’re going to make mistakes, and we still have some improving to do, but as long as they come with that attitude every day and work at it and fix their mistakes, good things will happen.”

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 26 points, Maurice Harkless had 19, and Damian Lillard 18, his second-lowest output of the season.

“We kind of suck right now — it’s that simple,” Lillard said. “We’re usually a pretty good offensive team. We’ve been bad on offense and bad on defense. We’re trying hard, but we’re not making the smartest plays — just not good enough.

“We’re not very good right now.”

Heat 96, Bucks 73

In Miami, Dion Waiters scored 23 points and the Heat beat Milwaukee to end a six-game losing streak.

Josh Richardson added 18 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 12 points, 17 rebounds, and eight blocks. The losing streak was Miami’s longest since 2008.

Wizards 119, Knicks 112

In Washington, John Wall had 23 points and 11 assists and the Wizards defeated New York for their third victory in 11 games this season.

The Knicks trailed 108-86 with 4:33 play before scoring 12 straight points. Wall hit two late baskets and four free throws to secure the win.

Timberwolves 110, 76ers 86

In Minneapolis, Andrew Wiggins had 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the hosts past Philadelphia.

Bulls 85, Jazz 77

In Salt Lake City, Jimmy Butler scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Chicago defeated Utah.