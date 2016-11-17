Capitals come out strong in rout

Determined to get out of their recent funk and motivated to measure up to the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Washington Capitals took out their frustrations in a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

The score was indicative of just how lopsided the game was as the Capitals got two goals and three assists from Nicklas Backstrom and two goals and two assists from T.J. Oshie. They scored short-handed, at even strength and on the power play and skated the Penguins out of the building in the rivals’ second meeting of the season.

“We played really quick tonight, we got on their D-men,” said Backstrom, who tied his career high with five points. “We were hungry out there and we won battles and obviously we scored on our chances, too. That’s huge.”

Washington had lost two in a row and three of four and didn’t look at all like a team that lost in overtime Tuesday night at Columbus. Alex Ovechkin ended his four-game point drought with his eighth goal of the season, and Dmitry Orlov and Justin Williams also scored.

Ovechkin got a scare when he was taken down by Kris Letang in the second period, leaving the ice briefly before returning a few minutes later. He said his arm went numb but that he was healthy enough to come back and contribute to the blowout.

“It’s nice to see when we play like that, we stick together and we don’t give them anything or much,” Ovechkin said. “It’s a good sign.”

It’s a bad sign for the Penguins to put up that kind of effort despite being rested. Pittsburgh allowed a short-handed goal to Oshie early and took nine minor penalties as things fell apart.

“These games are humbling,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We were embarrassed out there tonight, all of us.”

Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray left the game late in the first period after teammate Evgeni Malkin accidentally hit him in the head when he was trying to shove Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner. Murray said he went through the NHL’s concussion protocol and was medically cleared to return, but Sullivan opted to stick with Marc-Andre Fleury out of an abundance of caution.

Flames 2, Coyotes 1 (OT)

In Calgary, Michael Frolik scored 49 seconds into overtime to give the Flames a win over Arizona.

Frolik stole the puck from Brad Richardson after a faceoff in the Calgary’s end and skated in at top speed and ripped a shot inside the post on Coyotes goalie Mike Smith.

Matthew Tkachuk scored in regulation for the Flames, who snapped a three-game home skid. Chad Johnson started for the second straight night and finished with 20 saves.

Tobias Rieder scored for Arizona and Smith stopped 22 shots.