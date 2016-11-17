Pass-happy Warriors sizzle against Raptors

Drake Night or not, the Golden State Warriors pushed aside the Toronto Raptors.

Though the Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador had never had to witness his hometown team losing on his special night the first three years it had been held, he was powerless to stop the star-studded Warriors leaving town with a 127-121 victory Wednesday night.

It didn’t stop him chirping the Golden State bench at various points, particularly in the first quarter when the Raptors were up by 10 points.

“He’s been talking junk for a couple weeks now, talking about they were going to beat us and that it’s Drake night,” Draymond Green. “He may be a little disappointed.”

Stephen Curry had 35 points and Kevin Durant added 30 in the victory, the Warriors’ fifth straight overall.

While Golden State coach Steve Kerr was a little upset at how the first quarter unfolded, giving up 38 points to the Raptors, he termed the second quarter, “one of the best quarters we’ve played.”

Case in point, the Warriors restricted the Raptors to 5-for-24 shooting, outscoring them 32-15 and ending the half on a 21-4 run to seize a 66-53 lead at the break. The 66 points were the most Toronto has given up in a first half at home since surrendering 71 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 25, 2014.

While incorporating Durant into the offense remains a work in progress, the team continued to share the ball around the likes of former MVPs Curry and Durant, with the team finishing with 33 assists on 44 baskets. It was the seventh time this season that the team has had 30-plus assists.

“Offensively we’re moving the ball, no one is in each other’s way and we’re making shots,” Durant said. “We could have had 40 assists tonight.”

DeMar DeRozan had a team-high 34 points for the Raptors, while Kyle Lowry added 24 as Toronto lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. The Raptors fell 121-117 in Cleveland against the NBA-champion Cavaliers Tuesday.

Thunder 105, Rockets 103

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 30 points, including a left-handed hammer dunk over Clint Capela in the closing seconds.

Grizzlies 111, Clippers 107

In Los Angeles, Marc Gasol hit a go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner with 14 seconds left, and Memphis hung on to beat the Clippers, snapping the hosts’ seven-game win streak.

Pacers 103, Cavaliers 93

In Indianapolis, Paul George scored 21 points and the Pacers took advantage of the resting LeBron James’ absence to beat Cleveland.

Knicks 105, Pistons 102

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 35 points for the Knicks.

Hawks 107, Bucks 100

In Atlanta, Paul Millsap had 21 points, Mike Muscala added 16 and the Hawks won their sixth straight game.

Celtics 90, Mavericks 83

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to lift the hosts over Dallas.

Nuggets 120, Suns 104

In Denver, Wilson Chandler netted a season-high 28 points for the Nuggets.

Magic 89, Pelicans 82

In Orlando, Serge Ibaka scored 16 points and Nikola Vucevic broke out of his shooting slump with 10 points and 14 boards in the Magic’s victory.

76ers 109, Wizards 102

In Philadelphia, Jahlil Okafor scored 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting to lead the Sixers past Washington.

Spurs 110, Kings 105

In Sacramento, Pau Gasol had 24 points and nine rebounds to help San Antonio defeat the Kings.