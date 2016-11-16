Costa Rica routs U.S. in qualifying

Wave after wave of opponents kept overwhelming beleaguered and befuddled Americans.

Only these players were Costa Ricans in red jerseys, not Brazilians in yellow or Italians in blue.

With one of its worst performances in decades, the United States put itself in a deep — but not insurmountable — hole in World Cup qualifying.

“There’s going to need to be some urgency,” U.S. captain Michael Bradley said after Tuesday night’s 4-0 wipeout. “We’re going to have to look collectively real hard in the mirror at ourselves and understand it’s not been a good start. But the reality of this hexagonal format is that nothing is lost yet, not even close. So anybody who thinks that is sorely mistaken.”

Johan Venegas scored in the 44th minute, Cristian Bolanos doubled the lead in the 68th and second-half substitute Joel Campbell beat beleaguered goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the 74th and 78th minutes.

The U.S., which dropped to 0-2 in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region for the first time, had not lost a qualifier by four goals since a 5-1 defeat at Mexico in November 1980 and had not dropped a shutout loss in a qualifier by that margin since a 6-0 rout at Mexico in April 1957.

Central defenders John Brooks and Omar Gonzalez, and right back Timmy Chandler had particularly poor games. The absence of injured defender Geoff Cameron was glaring.

“A very, very bitter moment for us. There’s no doubt about it,” said U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who called it “the defeat that hurts most” of his five-year tenure.

Costa Rica (2-0), a 2014 World Cup quarterfinalist, leads the hex with six points, followed by Mexico and Panama, both 1-0-1 following Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw in Panama City. Honduras (1-1) has three points, and the U.S. is tied with Trinidad and Tobago.

“Was the result embarrassing? Yes. But I’m not embarrassed by our team,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said. “I’m very disappointed, obviously.”

Seeking its eighth straight World Cup berth, the Americans opened with a 2-1 loss to Mexico on Friday at Columbus, Ohio, their first home defeat in a qualifier since 2001.

The top three teams qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia, and the No. 4 finisher advances to a playoff against Asia’s fifth-place nation.

“Mexico qualified with 11 points,” Gulati said, thinking back to the last hex. “There’s a lot of points left on the board — 24 to be exact.”