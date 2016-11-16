Cavs beat Raptors to match best start

The Cavaliers are far more focused on how they’ll finish. They are not complaining about their start, though.

With Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson sitting courtside, LeBron James came up one rebound shy of a triple-double and Kyrie Irving scored 24 points to lead Cleveland to a 121-117 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, making the Cavs 9-1 to match their best start after 10 games.

James had 28 points and 14 assists as the Cavs improved to 2-0 this season against the Raptors, the team they beat in last season’s Eastern Conference finals and the one they could meet there again in 2017.

The Cavs last went 9-1 in 1976-77.

“I don’t really pay attention to the records,” said James. “But I do pay attention to the teams we’re playing, and what they bring to the table.”

The Raptors bring a lot, and are one of the only teams in the East capable of going to toe-to-toe with the defending NBA champions. However, Toronto came up short against Cleveland just as it did in last year’s playoffs.

“I’m not encouraged by any loss,” said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who finished with 28 points and nine assists. “We want to win every single game. Every time we touch the floor we want to win games.”

Channing Frye’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 59 seconds left put the Cavs up by one. Cleveland then buckled down on defense, holding the Raptors scoreless until letting Lowry make a layup with 2.8 seconds left.

Kevin Love added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavs, who have already had their share of tight games.

“We’re one of the teams at the top that’s going to get every team’s best shot,” Love said. “That’s a team we have history with. They’re well-coached. They know how to play and you saw them fight back tonight. That’s the kind of tension in playing those type of teams early that’s going to be good for us. We’ve had certain lapses in our first 10 games that we need to clean up. But we’re getting teams’ best shots home or away and we’ll be a better team for it.”

Hawks 93, Heat 90

In Miami, Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 15 and Atlanta pushed its winning streak to five games by beating the reeling Heat.

Mike Muscala scored 14 and Kent Bazemore added 12 for the Hawks. Dwight Howard had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, before leaving with 3:06 left in the third quarter with a bruised left thigh.

Hornets 115, T-Wolves 108

In Minneapolis, Kemba Walker scored 30 points and Charlotte blitzed the Timberwolves in the third quarter.

Frank Kaminsky scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets (7-3), who snapped a two-game skid. Nicolas Batum had 16 points and seven assists, and Charlotte outscored Minnesota 36-17 in the third quarter to wipe out a 12-point halftime deficit.

Bulls 113, Trail Blazers 88

In Portland, Jimmy Butler had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Chicago opened a six-game road trip with a victory over the Trail Blazers.

Dwyane Wade had 19 points for Chicago, which extended its modest winning streak to three games.

Lakers 125, Nets 118

In Los Angeles, D’Angelo Russell scored 32 points and Julius Randle added 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his second career triple-double.

Timofey Mozgov had 20 points and six rebounds for the Lakers, who maintained a steady lead down the stretch of their fourth win in five games at Staples Center this season.