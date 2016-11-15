Japan triumphs over Saudi Arabia as Halilhodzic shakes up lineup

Japan put itself right back in the mix for 2018 World Cup qualification with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Japan went into the match at Saitama Stadium trailing the Group B-leading Saudis by three points and Australia by one with four games played, but a penalty by Hiroshi Kiyotake on the stroke of halftime put the home side in the driving seat.

Genki Haraguchi added a second goal in the 80th minute to seemingly put Japan in the clear, but a 90th-minute reply from Omar Othman set up a nervy finale before the final whistle confirmed three crucial points for the home side.

“Our goal today was to get three points and I’m glad that we were able to achieve that,” said Haraguchi. “I had chances in the first half that I couldn’t put away, but I stayed calm for my goal and put it just where I intended to.

“I want to help Japan win and any goals that I score are a bonus, so I’m glad I could play my part tonight. The team is in a positive situation at the moment and I hope we can keep this going.”

Japan manager Vahid Halilhodzic raised eyebrows by benching team stalwarts Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki — a trio with 273 caps between them.

“The players gave a great performance, and it was a deserved victory against a very good Saudi Arabia side,” said Halilhodzic, whose job was rumored to be on the line if Japan lost. “This is a big win for us. I want to thank the fans for pushing us on. This win is for everyone.

“Everyone in the group helped us get this win. We have had some difficulties lately but the players’ courage and determination has delivered us this very important result.”

Japan created problems for the visitors straight from the kickoff, with Kiyotake and Maya Yoshida both having early attempts on goal and two Saudi defenders going in the referee’s book within the opening 10 minutes.

Yuya Osako blazed a shot over the bar as Japan desperately tried to convert its first-half pressure into a lead to take into the interval, before Haraguchi went even closer after bursting through the heart of the Saudi defense.

But Kiyotake made the breakthrough in the 45th minute, winning a penalty when Saudi Arabia’s Abdulmalek Al Khaibri handled his shot in the box and calmly dispatching the resulting penalty into the bottom-left corner.

“I put my penalty to the other side in the Kirin Cup game, so I watched the ‘keeper and stayed calm,” said Kiyotake, who scored a penalty in Japan’s 4-0 Kirin Cup friendly win over Oman on Friday.

Honda replaced Yuya Kubo at halftime and Kagawa came on for Kiyotake 20 minutes later, but Saudi Arabia gradually worked its way back into the match with Japan unable to find a second goal.

But Haraguchi applied the killer blow in the 80th minute, finishing off a cross from Yuto Nagatomo that Kagawa had laid into his path after excellent work from Honda on the left.

Othman then clouded the waters by finishing off a goalmouth scramble in the 90th minute, and a red card for Osama Hawsawi capped off a frantic final few minutes before the whistle blew.

“The team was united tonight and that was the biggest thing for us,” said Kiyotake. “It was a difficult game but we kept our balance and that was very important. The games will keep coming and we want to give it our all next year.”