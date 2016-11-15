Nishikori bests Wawrinka in Finals opener

World No. 5 Kei Nishikori hurt Stan Wawrinka’s chances of finishing the season as the World No. 3 player, beating the Swiss 6-2, 6-3 in his opening match of the ATP World Tour Finals Monday.

Nishikori, who is making his third straight appearance in the season-ending indoor tournament, set himself up well for a matchup with Andy Murray, who earlier this month became the first British tennis player to top the ATP rankings.

The two meet for the fourth time this season on Wednesday, with Murray having also got off to a winning start at the London tournament, beating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-2.

In his first match at the O2 Arena, Nishikori took advantage of costly service errors made by the three-time Grand Slam champion in the first set as he converted a break point in the fifth game to go up 3-2, before breaking again in the seventh.

“I felt good playing,” said Nishikori, who did not allow a single break point chance on his own serve.

“I got off to a great start in the first set and that gave me confidence,” Nishikori said. “I was able to play aggressively throughout. I think this will help me play well in the next match.”

Meanwhile, Wawrinka admitted that Nishikori put a lot of pressure on him early into the match, but did not make any excuses or blame his sore left knee.

“I was a bit slow on everything. I felt better the last two days on the court and I thought I could have played better today, but I didn’t find any solution,” Wawrinka said.

“Kei played his game. He started the way he always starts against me. Trying to be aggressive, trying to play fast. He was good enough to beat me in two sets.”

With a win here, Nishikori, who is looking to wrap up a stellar season that includes a bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and a semifinal effort at the U.S. Open, could help himself reach the No. 3 spot behind Murray and Serb Novak Djokovic.

“I want to end the season as world No. 3 or No. 4. I’m closing in on Wawrinka both in terms of the rankings and points and that’s what I’m targeting,” Nishikori said.

The first round of the Nov. 13-20 ATP World Tour Finals is played in a round-robin format, where eight qualified players are split into two groups of four with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals.

Taking the court as the No. 1-ranked player for the first time, Murray got the job done.

The Wimbledon champion was tested for much of his opening match but still came out on top, playing in his home country.

“It was obviously nice to play in that stadium with the crowd like that. It obviously helps,” Murray said. “After a long, kind of, few months, it’s nice to know that I’m going to be finishing the year playing in that sort of atmosphere.”

Murray took over at the top of the rankings last week, replacing Djokovic. But the year-end No. 1 ranking is still up for grabs and could be decided on Sunday if both Murray and Djokovic reach the final.

The prospect of attaining that, however, doesn’t seem to be weighing too heavily on Murray’s mind.

“The last few days, I haven’t thought about it too much,” Murray said. “It didn’t change much for me.”

The latest victory on Monday didn’t come so easy. Murray struggled to win his service games in the first set against Cilic, but still ended up saving all but one of the five break points he faced in the match.