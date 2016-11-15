Halftime lineup switch pays off for Knicks

The New York Knicks spent $72 million to make Joakim Noah the anchor of their defense.

On Monday, they sat him down and turned around a game.

Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 24 points, and the Knicks rolled after a halftime lineup change and beat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 93-77.

New York benched Noah, its big free-agent signing, starting guard Justin Holiday and moved Porzingis to center in a small lineup. The Knicks responded by scoring 31 points in the third quarter after managing just 36 in an ugly first half.

“Second half was really good. Coach made the decision to play small,” Noah said. “I didn’t get to play, everybody wants to play, but it’s good that we won.

“We found a way. It was much-needed.”

Anthony scored 17 in the third quarter and 20 in the second half after shooting 1-for-6 in the first half. Porzingis finished with 11 rebounds, though coach Jeff Hornacek doesn’t think his move to starting center is going to be permanent.

“Just because it was good in the second half doesn’t mean we’re going to change it,” Hornacek said.

Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and J.J. Barea had 17 for the Mavericks, who are still without Dirk Nowitzki and Deron Williams.

Spurs 94, Heat 90

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and 12 rebounds, LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points and the Spurs beat Miami.

The Heat lost their fifth straight game.

Clippers 127, Nets 95

In Los Angeles, Chris Paul had 21 points and nine assists, Blake Griffin added 20 points and the Clippers blitzed Brooklyn to improve to an NBA-best 10-1 with their seventh straight victory.

Pelicans 106, Celtics 105

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 25 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and two blocks, and the Pelicans won for only the second time in their first 11 games.

Pacers 88, Magic 69

In Indianapolis, C.J. Miles made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and the Pacers spoiled Frank Vogel’s return to Indiana.

Vogel coached Indiana for more than five seasons before he was let go in May. He was quickly scooped up by Orlando.

Rockets 115, 76ers 88

In Houston, James Harden had 23 of his 33 points in the first quarter, helping the Rockets to the easy win.

Pistons 104, Thunder 88

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Tobias Harris scored 22 points, Aron Baynes added 20 points and eight rebounds and the short-handed Pistons beat Oklahoma City.

Grizzlies 102, Jazz 96

In Salt Lake City, Marc Gasol scored a season-high 22 points, powering Memphis to the road win.