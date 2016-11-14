Yokozuna-chasing Goeido eases past Takayasu

Promotion-chasing ozeki Goeido made it two out of two at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday, thrusting down sekiwake Takayasu in seconds to continue his comfortable start.

Goeido, who won his first championship two months ago at the Autumn tourney and will reach the highest rank of yokozuna with a title here, barged in head on with Takayasu and the sekiwake came off second best before he lost his footing.

Takayasu, who still holds a 12-8 career record against Goeido, is gunning for 12 wins here at Fukuoka Kokusai Center to reach ozeki himself, having won 10 and 11 bouts in his last two tourneys.

Yokozuna Hakuho (2-0) had some nervy moments against No. 1 maegashira Aoiyama (0-2) as the Bulgarian’s powerful push saw the Mongolian retreat initially toward the edge of the ring.

But Aoiyama slipped after a shove from Hakuho as the bout ended prematurely. Hakuho made it 17-1 in their head-to-head record, and now sits one short of his 1,000th career win.

Harumafuji had suffered a first-day defeat but showed no signs of a hangover, moving slightly to the left on his initial charge to grab an overarm belt hold before sending Brazilian No. 2 maegashira Kaisei (0-2) sprawling, making it 16-0 in their career matchups.

Yokozuna Kakuryu (2-0) dispatched a tricky opponent in first-ranked maegashira Tochiozan (0-2), who after an even opening grasped the Mongolian’s mawashi belt with both hands but stalled. Kakuryu countered and swiftly carried him out of the ring, making it 22-21 to his favor in their career meetings.

Ozeki Kisenosato (2-0) had a comprehensive win, wrapping his left arm around Tamawashi, who defeated Harumafuji a day earlier, before taking him over the straw bales to make it seven out of seven against the komusubi.

Local favorite Kotoshogiku suffered his first defeat, a weak charge allowing Mitakeumi to push the Fukuoka native ozeki toward the edge before executing his under-shoulder wing-down to perfection, getting his first win in the fourth-highest rank of komusubi.

Mongolian Terunofuji, who needs a winning record here to stay on as ozeki, saw his struggle continue as he lacked ideas and fell to his second straight defeat after getting grappled out by No. 3 maegashira Endo (1-1).

Sekiwake Okinoumi (1-1) endured thrusts from second-ranked maegashira Yoshikaze (1-1) before forcing him out.

Makuuchi debutant Ishiura, a 15th-ranked maegashira, earned his first win in the top division, covering his lack of size with swift movement in dodging and flooring Georgian No. 16 maegashira Gagamaru (0-2).

Another newcomer, Hokutofuji, a No. 11 maegashira, lost his first, letting 10th-ranked Arawashi (2-0) grab a firm overarm belt hold before getting grappled out in a whirlwind encounter.