Okazaki says Japan’s days of dominance in Asia are over

Japan is no longer the dominant force of Asian soccer it once was and must be prepared to fight bare knuckle at continental level, Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki said on Sunday.

Japan is third in Group B of Asia’s World Cup final qualifiers with seven points, three points behind leader Saudi Arabia and one behind second-place Australia.

A win over the Saudis on Tuesday will see Japan go level on points with the Gulf side, but a loss will put Vahid Halilhodzic’s men six points out of first place halfway through the qualifying campaign, endangering their chances of advancing to Russia in 2018.

While Japan breezed through qualifying for the last World Cup in Brazil, Okazaki said those days are gone. If the four-time Asian champions want to reach a sixth successive World Cup, they have to play with truly fierce determination.

“What we’ve come to learn is that Japan can no longer dominate opponents in Asia,” Okazaki said.

“(Saudi Arabia) are top of the group and have more luxury than us. They’ll come at us hard, but they can afford to sit back and play for a draw if they want to. They’re in the driver’s seat for sure.

“But they’re a confident side and could come out very aggressive, which will make the game intense for sure. If we concede first, it will be tough to pull one back against a team like them.

“I’m expecting nothing less than a battle, right there on the edge.”

Okazaki made a substitute appearance in Friday’s comfortable 4-0 victory against Oman. For the past five Japan games, he has been stuck on 49 goals for his international career.

While he would like nothing more than to hit the half-century mark on Tuesday in Japan’s final game of 2016, Okazaki’s priority lies squarely on beating Saudi Arabia — whether he plays or not.

“There are times when the goals flow and there are times when they don’t,” said Okazaki, who currently has 104 caps. “It would be nice to score, but I’m also fully aware I have to persevere at some point.

“But I’ve worked through periods like this before. In my opinion regarding strikers, whoever is on a roll should be playing. Some players are performing better than others right now, and the better ones should play. The manager makes that call.

“Whether I score the 50th goal or not, the most important thing is for us to qualify for the World Cup and do well once we get there. It’s the last game of the year and the showdown to the first half of the campaign.

“We lost to (the United Arab Emirates) and have tried to make up for it, bit by bit. This game can get us back on the right path, so we have to win at all costs. If we win here we can take the momentum into next year.”

Shinji Kagawa, meanwhile, declared himself fit for the Saudi game after being ruled out against Oman with a right-ankle injury.

“I’m fine now,” the Dortmund man said. “There’s no question we have to take all three points from this game but equally, we can’t become overexcited and lose our cool.

“I know there are no easy games in World Cup qualifying, but the first four games for us have been extremely tough. The Saudis are in first place and if we don’t hit them here, they’ll keep pulling away.

“We need to visualize ourselves winning and make it happen.”