Halilhodzic prepares to bench stars for World Cup showdown

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic suggested Monday he may leave both Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa out of the lineup for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia, a game that could determine the fate of his team in the campaign for Russia.

“I have some decision to make,” Halilhodzic said on the eve of the Saudi game at Saitama Stadium. “As I’ve said a number of times, I really need some of the players to be playing more on a regular basis. They’re not robots so unless they do, it’s hard for them to hit top form.

“We’ve talked. A team isn’t all about the first 11 players. Saudi Arabia, for example, have been winning games at the death pretty much every time and it’s because of their players coming off the bench. They have been the difference.

“I don’t consider substitutes as reserves or backups; they are the trump card, the joker, and it is all about tactics. We can finish games strong because of them.”

Honda and Kagawa, who have been the core of the national side for years, have been less than stellar this European season due to a severe lack of playing time. Honda has had it particularly tough, starting just once in 12 games for AC Milan, making three appearances in all.

Halilhodzic needs to win Tuesday’s match — “I think this game will take us through the qualifying campaign,” he said — because with victory, Japan can go level on points with Group B leader Saudi Arabia and get back in contention.

If Japan loses, it will fall six points behind Saudi Arabia, and will almost certainly put Halilhodzic’s job in jeopardy.

Halilhodzic said he would prefer not to have to relegate Honda and Kagawa to the bench, valuing their individual talent and experience.

But with Japan’s World Cup qualification at stake, the former Algeria boss can no longer afford to take a chance on the unfit pair and must opt for in-form players like Yuya Osako, who struck twice in Friday’s 4-0 friendly win over Oman.

“I have thought long and hard about who to start,” Halilhodzic said. “This game is truly important and the pressure will be on. We need to rely on our confidence and experience to control the game.

“Japan’s strength lies in organization. No one player is going to win games for us.”

Halilhodzic is determined not to be outfoxed by Tuesday’s opponent, saying he has done his homework on the Gulf side coached by Bert van Marwijk, who took his native Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final before succumbing to Spain.

“I watched more than 10 games of Saudi Arabia. I know who starts and who comes off the bench,” Halilhodzic said. “I watched their national derby where a bulk of the national side played in.

“The Saudis are very strong physically. They have some unique talent on attack. They have three, four players who are exceptional.”