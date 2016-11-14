Confident Osako ready to take risks against Saudis

Having marked his international return in style with a brace against Oman, Cologne striker Yuya Osako is champing at the bit and said Monday he is ready to take risks if he is picked to play in Tuesday’s crucial final-round World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

Osako looks to have forced his way into the starting line-up after linking up well with Sevilla’s Hiroshi Kiyotake and scoring with two clinical first-half efforts in Friday’s 4-0 win at his old home ground, Kashima Stadium.

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic praised Osako more for carrying out his instructions and playing a chiefly central role than for his two goals, but the 26-year-old said he is ready to take risks of his own in order to help Japan take three points from this must-win game.

“It’s important to carry out the instructions that the coach gives to you,” said Osako, who drifted wide in the early stages of Friday’s win before moving into a more central role in his first national team appearance since June last year.

“But results are everything in soccer, and first and foremost I am thinking about delivering results, then do whatever Halil (Halilhodzic) asks me to do.

“Receiving the ball in the middle is my main job and what Japan needs right now is someone that can get himself in front of goal and that is what I want to keep in mind. There are plenty of players in the team that can create.

“I want to keep trying my luck with shots. As a lone striker you have to instill fear into your opponents and I have to try to make them think that I am going to try and shoot when I am in possession of the ball.”

Saudi Arabia, which is three points ahead of Japan at the top of Group B, is likely to provide a much sterner test than Oman did, but Osako said the Samurai Blue are ready for a fight and that he is relishing what should be a tight contest.

“The friendly was like a practice match and I guess the difference for tomorrow is that the Saudis will be coming right at us for the ball,” said Osako, who after struggling during his first two seasons at Cologne has found his feet this year, netting twice with two assists in 10 league games so far this year.

“They will challenge us hard but I am used to that in Germany and if we show what we are made of as a team then I think we can get the win.

“We had great practice today. The team are fired up for tomorrow’s match and now it is just a case of going to battle. If we can beat them man for man, then naturally the chances of us winning the game will increase. I am really looking forward to it.”

Halilhodzic hinted at Monday’s press conference that he could drop AC Milan attacker Keisuke Honda and Borussia Dortmund’s Shinji Kagawa, a move which could pave the way for starts for the likes of Hertha Berlin striker Genki Haraguchi and Kiyotake.

But Haraguchi, who has scored in Japan’s last three final round qualifiers but played as a substitute on Friday, said, “It’s not about who might be playing in what position or who our opponents are. I am just thinking about my job and what I have to do.

“If I have confidence and believe in myself and my teammates then chances will come my way,” said Haraguchi who is looking forward to playing at the home stadium of his former J. League club, Urawa Reds.

“For me there are merits to playing at Saitama Stadium,” he said. “It’s a place that I have a good impression of.”