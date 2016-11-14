Blackhawks slow down Canadiens

Patrick Kane keeps finding new ways to score big goals — and the Chicago Blackhawks keep on rolling.

Kane, the reigning NHL scoring leader and MVP, scored a spectacular tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Blackhawks beat Montreal 3-2 on Sunday night, handing the league-leading Canadiens just their second regulation loss of the season.

Kane snapped a 2-2 tie with 3:37 left in the second to cap a terrific individual effort. He skated down the slot, fooled Jeff Petry with a move and chipped a shot past Al Montoya — while falling to the ice with Max Pacioretty checking him closely from behind.

So where does that one rate in Kane’s growing highlight reel library?

“It was a different one, that’s for sure,” Kane said. “I don’t know if I’ve scored going to the ground like that. Pretty cool, for sure.”

“That had the wow factor all over it,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville added. “All of a sudden he makes a play with a guy draped all over him, makes a great shot falling to the ice.”

Even Montoya was impressed.

“There’s not many guys that can make that play,” Montoya said. “He’s one of two, and I think (former Red Wings star Pavel) Datsyuk is already gone. Heck of a goal.”

Marian Hossa added his team-leading ninth and rookie Gustav Forsling scored his first in the NHL as Chicago improved to 9-0-2 in its last 11 and ended Montreal’s four-game winning streak. The Blackhawks haven’t lost in regulation since Oct. 21 at Columbus.

“(The Canadiens) are 13-1-1 coming into tonight, so it’s a big win for us,” Kane said. “Good measuring stick. We know they played back-to-back, but we took it to ’em for the most part.”

Both goalies faced teams from their hometowns. Montoya, the Canadiens backup, made 32 saves in his first appearance since a 10-0 loss at Columbus on Nov. 4.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford, from Montreal, stopped 21 shots

Canucks 5, Stars 4 (OT)

In Vancouver, Troy Stecher tied it with 1:40 left in the third period and Markus Granlund scored in overtime, helping the Canucks rally to beat Dallas.

The Stars held leads of 3-1 and 4-3, but Vancouver got goals from Louis Eriksson, Brandon Sutter, Bo Horvat and Stecher to force overtime. The Canucks were coming off a 1-5 road trip and have two wins in their last 12 games.

Jets 3, Kings 2 (SO)

In Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in a shootout to give the Jets a victory over Los Angeles.

Patrik Laine also beat Peter Budaj in the shootout, and Dwight King scored against Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck.

Wild 2, Senators 1 (OT)

In Ottawa, Matt Dumba scored late in overtime and Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots.

Ryan Suter scored a short-handed goal for the Wild, and Kuemper was nearly perfect in his third start of the season.

Bruins 2, Avalanche 0

In Denver, Tuukka Rask stopped 21 shots and David Krejci scored in the first period.

Rask showed no signs of fatigue despite being in net for a second straight night. He made 31 saves in a 2-1 win over Arizona on Saturday. Rask got his 33rd career shutout and moved to 7-0 on the road this season.

Rangers 3, Oilers 1

In Edmonton, Michael Grabner scored twice, and Antti Raanta stopped 38 shots.

Dan Girardi also scored to help the Rangers win for the seventh time in eight games — including two victories against the Oilers.