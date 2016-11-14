Seahawks hold off Patriots

This time, Seattle won it at the goal line.

It certainly won’t make up for the Super Bowl loss two seasons back, but the Seahawks’ goal-line stand lifted them to a 31-24 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Tom Brady couldn’t connect with Rob Gronkowski on a fade pattern on fourth down as New England (7-2) failed four times from inside the 2 in the dying moments.

“He was playing off me . . . pretty far, farther than usual,” Gronkowski said about safety Kam Chancellor. “You don’t usually see that. A fade, I had to go up to him and initiate a move. I just wanted get on top of his toes, that is what you are taught. I just got up on his toes too much.”

It was reminiscent of how the Seahawks (6-2-1) lost the 2015 Super Bowl when Malcolm Butler intercepted a pass at the goal line to win the NFL title for the Patriots.

“When it got down to it, when you get a chance to win a game on the 1-yard line, there ain’t nothing like it in football,” said coach Pete Carroll, whose Seahawks worked on defending that exact play at the end of Friday’s practice. “It’s one of the great challenges that a team and a defense gets. And our guys just came through, and hung in there, and just fought for every inch and let us walk away with the win.”

Doug Baldwin caught three touchdown passes from Russell Wilson, including a 15-yarder for the final margin. Strangely, Seattle went for two points and failed on the conversion, leaving the Patriots a chance to tie with a touchdown and an extra point kick.

“We wanted to make it a two-possession game,” Carroll said.

But LeGarrette Blount, who earlier rushed for three touchdowns and has 12 this season, couldn’t get into the end zone from close range, nor could Brady on a pair of sneaks.

“Our execution wasn’t great,” Brady said, “and they put a lot of pressure on you defensively. They have a lot of good players and they make you earn every yard. They play to the end, they have been in a lot of close games.

“It came down to a yard at the end and we didn’t get it.”

Broncos 25, Saints 23: In New Orleans, Denver’s Justin Simmons used a perfectly timed leap over the offensive line to block an extra-point kick that would have given the Saints a late lead, and Will Parks ran it back 84 yards for a defensive 2-point conversion.

Cowboys 35, Steelers 30: In Pittsburgh, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns — both in the final two minutes — and had an 83-yard catch-and-run for a score as the Cowboys pulled off a thrilling victory for their eighth straight win.

Dolphins 31, Chargers 24: In San Diego, Kiko Alonso intercepted Philip Rivers’ pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with 1:01 left to give Miami its fourth straight win. The Dolphins (5-4) intercepted Rivers four times, all in the fourth quarter.

Cardinals 23, 49ers 20: In Glendale, Arizona, Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Chiefs 20, Panthers 17: In Charlotte, Marcus Peters stripped Kelvin Benjamin with 20 seconds left, and Cairo Santos kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired.

Eagles 24, Falcons 15: In Philadelphia, Ryan Mathews ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while a tenacious defense held down the league’s highest-scoring offense.

Redskins 26, Vikings 20: In Landover, Maryland, Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns and Preston Smith had two sacks and a game-altering interception.

Titans 47, Packers 25: In Nashville, Tennessee, Marcus Mariota threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a rout.

Texans 24, Jaguars 13: In Jacksonville, Brock Osweiler threw two touchdown passes and Kareem Jackson returned an interception for a score.

Buccaneers 36, Bears 10: In Tampa, Jameis Winston threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

Rams 9, Jets 6: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Alec Ogletree intercepted Bryce Petty with just under two minutes left to clinch this snoozer. Petty made his first NFL start in place of an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, but couldn’t get much going against the Rams’ defense.