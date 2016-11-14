Second unit helps guide Cavs to win over Hornets

LeBron James played with a different supporting cast down the stretch, but the result looked familiar.

James, Cleveland’s only starter on the floor in the fourth quarter, scored 11 of his 19 points in the final period and the Cavaliers rallied for a 100-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Channing Frye scored a season-high 20 points and played the entire fourth quarter, along with James, Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson and Jordan McRae.

“Our second guys did a great job,” James said. “It was good we were able to close the game out. We got stops and we made shots.”

Kyrie Irving scored 19 points and Kevin Love added 17, but coach Tyronn Lue stuck with the group that helped Cleveland take control of the game. J.R. Smith, who starts at shooting guard, was sidelined with a sore right ankle.

“They were playing great,” Lue said. “Kevin and Kyrie said, ‘Let it roll.’ They understood and we got the win.”

The Cavaliers set an NBA record by hitting at least 10 3-pointers in each of the first nine games of the season.

James scored eight points on 4-of-15 shooting through three quarters before taking over in the fourth, when he also had five assists.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Hornets, who have lost two straight after starting the season 6-1.

Warriors 133, Suns 120

In Oakland, California, Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:31 left and another with 3:13 remaining, part of a season-high 30 points, and Stephen Curry also had 30 points with five 3s, as the balanced Warriors attack held off the Suns.

Kevin Durant added 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Golden State just missed a third 30-point performance by its star trio. The Warriors avoided a second home loss at this early stage that would have matched their total of two defeats at Oracle Arena in each of the past two regular seasons.

Magic 119, Thunder 117

In Oklahoma City, Serge Ibaka’s baseline jumper with less than a second remaining lifted his current team to a win over his former squad.

Ibaka, who was traded from the Thunder to the Magic in the offseason, scored a career-high 31 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks in the victory.

Timberwolves 125, Lakers 99

In Minneapolis, Andrew Wiggins had a career-high 47 points, equaling the entire Lakers starting lineup to lead Minnesota to a win.

Wiggins made 14 of 21 shots and Nemanja Bjelica added a career-high 24 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Trail Blazers 112, Nuggets 105

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 32 points and the Trail Blazers handed struggling Denver its fourth straight loss.

CJ McCollum added 21 points for Portland, which has earned wins in five of its last six games.