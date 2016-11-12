Vonn fractures arm in fall

Battered once more by injury, Lindsey Vonn begins what has become an all-too-familiar cycle of recovery and rehab.

The four-time overall World Cup champion broke her arm during a crash while training in Colorado. She said on Facebook the wipeout happened at Copper Mountain on Thursday and she had surgery that night in nearby Vail to fix the bone in her upper arm that was “severely fractured.” Vonn posted X-ray pictures of her right arm on social media .

On her Twitter account, Vonn wrote: “I don’t know why these things happen to me but I know I am a fighter and I refuse to let it bring me down! I will never give up!”

Late last February, Vonn sustained three significant breaks near her knee joint during a super-G crash in Andorra. She tried to ski through the pain — she was in contention for the World Cup overall title — only to end her season a few days later. She was thinking long term — toward the 2017 world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The 32-year-old Vonn has been steadily healing and was tentatively hoping to be back for the World Cup races in Lake Louise, Alberta, in early December.

Now, there’s no timetable for her return to the start gate.