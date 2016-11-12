Caps’ Johansson notches OT winner against Chicago

Marcus Johansson scored at 2:20 of overtime, Braden Holtby made 32 saves and the Washington Capitals snapped Chicago’s seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Friday night.

Jay Beagle scored two goals, giving him three on the season, and the Capitals won for the sixth time in seven games in the opener of a three-game trip.

Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov made a nice pass to Johansson for the one-timer that beat Corey Crawford on the glove side. It was Johansson’s seventh goal of the season.

Marian Hossa had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which extended its point streak to 10 games. Defenseman Brian Campbell also scored, and Crawford finished with 24 stops.

The Blackhawks played without center Artem Anisimov, who was scratched after he left Wednesday night’s 2-1 overtime win at St. Louis with an upper-body injury. Anisimov, who has eight goals and nine assists in 14 games, could return as soon as Sunday against Montreal.

Chicago was trailing 2-1 when it pulled Crawford for an extra attacker with 2:13 to go. It broke through for the tying score when Artemi Panarin’s shot went off the stick of Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik and trickled through to Hossa on the side of the crease for his seventh goal in eight games.

Devils 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

In Buffalo, Andy Greene scored on a penalty shot 29 seconds into overtime, leading New Jersey past the Sabres.

Avalanche 3, Jets 2 (OT)

In Denver, Rene Bourque had two goals, including the winner in overtime when Nikolaj Ehlers scored into his own net, as Colorado defeated Winnipeg.

Senators 2, Kings 1

In Ottawa, Mark Stone scored with 7 seconds left in regulation to lift the hosts past Los Angeles.

Stars 3, Oilers 2

In Edmonton, Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist, Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and Dallas won its second straight after dropping six of seven.

Maple Leafs 6, Flyers 3

In Toronto, Morgan Rielly had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman had the go-ahead score in the Maple Leafs’ four-goal third period to lead them past Philadelphia.