Higuchi fifth after short program

World champions Evgenia Medvedeva and Javier Fernandez moved closer to a spot in next month’s Grand Prix Final as they led the women’s and men’s competitions at the Trophee de France on Friday.

Medvedeva landed all of her jumps cleanly as she bettered her previous short program best of 76.24 set on her way to victory at Skate Canada last month.

The 16-year-old Russian achieved 78.52 points — the second-best score ever — for her performance to “River Flows in You” and “Winter” to lead Canada’s Gabrielle Daleman (72.70) and Russia’s Maria Sotskova (68.71).

“I am pleased with today’s performance, but this is still not the limit,” said Medvedeva, the reigning Grand Prix Final champion. “I think I can improve my second score, because I think it’s not enough for senior skating. I have to work harder on it.”

“I felt very happy about the score,” stated Daleman. “Going into the program I felt very confident and relaxed and I just did my job like I do every day in practice, and just took one element at a time.”

Wakaba Higuchi (65.02) is in fifth place in her senior GP debut. The 15-year-old Tokyo native was in good position until she botched a planned triple flip in her final jump and received no score for the element.

“I felt some nerves but my body was moving fine,” Higuchi commented. “I thought the score was going to be much lower. I’ve been aiming to get (high scores) and it’s a real plus to be able to manage that in a big event like this.

“The triple flip turning into a double was a close one. I might have slacked a little bit,” Higuchi added.

Three-time world champion Mao Asada slumped to eighth in the 12-woman field with American Gracie Gold also slipping to 10th after struggling in their routines.

Mao, a former two-time winner in Paris, finished sixth in the season-opening Skate America with her hopes of reaching the elite GP Final in Marseille from Dec. 8-11 very slim.

Mao focused on the positives after finishing her skate with the third-highest total program component score, especially considering she had poor preparation in Japan before heading to France.

“I’ve somehow managed to come through,” Mao said. “It’s good I could put them together given the condition I was in when in Japan. I’m relieved.”

Mao’s only point deduction in elements came early on when she under-rotated her triple flip in a combination jump. “I didn’t really feel things were clicking while practicing in Japan,” Mao said. “(But) I felt they were finally getting back in shape (during practice on Friday).”

Two-time world champion Fernandez, fresh from his third Cup of Russia gold, survived a fall on his opening quadruple to score 96.57, the Spaniard comfortably leading American Nathan Chen (92.85) and Kazakhstani Denis Ten (89.21).

“We did have an improvement in the short program in the spins and steps, in Moscow the levels were quite low,” Fernandez noted. “Still it wasn’t perfect, there was a fall on the quad toe. But I have the best program now, what I’m going to have later?”

Chen was impressive in his debut on the senior circuit.

“This is my first senior Grand Prix. I’m really happy that I was able to hit two jumps today, I made a mistake on the axel, I doubled it, but that’s how you improve and we’ll take it competition by competition,” Chen said.

Takahito Mura is sixth with a tally of 78.38.

Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot lead the pairs, with French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron topping the short dance in the fourth of the six-round GP series.

Medals will be decided with all four free skates on Saturday.

Despite Savchenko’s zipper of her dress popping the in-sync Germans skated on impressing with perfect throws, lifts, spirals and step sequences.

They scored 77.55, placing ahead of two Russian pairs — Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (76.24) and Natalia Zabijako and Alexander Enbert (71.36).

“I was surprised when the zipper broke but it didn’t affect us too much,” said Savchenko.

Two-time world ice dancing champions Papadakis and Cizeron got their season into full swing earlier Friday.

The French duo improved their previous short program best by two points, scoring 78.26 to lead Russia’s Elena Ilinykh and Ruslan Zhiganshin by over 10 points.

Their score was second only to the 78.89 achieved by Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White’s 78.89 on the way to gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.