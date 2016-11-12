Sixers edge Pacers for first win

Joel Embiid wanted the ball down the stretch and the 76ers were happy to give it to him.

Embiid scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Philadelphia to its first victory of the season, 109-105 over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Ersan Ilyasova added 14 points for Philadelphia, which was the last winless team in the NBA. The 76ers snapped a 44-game losing streak in October and November that dated to Nov. 22, 2013.

And they can thank Embiid, the No. 3 pick of the 2014 draft who missed the last two seasons due to a broken foot but has returned as a leading Rookie of the Year candidate.

“I want to be the best player and every time I step on the court, I think I’m the best player,” Embiid said. “And if the team needs me to do that kind of stuff — I think I’ve still got a long way to go — but I can do those types of things.”

Embiid, on a minutes restriction, played just 25 minutes.

“Joel brought us home with some individual brute strength,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “He came in and won the game for us. Joel was the focal point at the end.”

Paul George had 26 points and Monta Ellis added 19 for the Pacers.

After scoring nine points over a 2½-minute stretch late in regulation, Embiid put the Sixers in front for good with a three-point play with 55 seconds left in overtime that made it 107-105. The Pacers turned it over on their ensuing possession and Embiid then came up big again, corralling a loose ball after he missed a jumper and then making a pair of free throws with 8.6 seconds left to put Philadelphia up four.

“It just feels good to finally get the chance to close a game out, which we haven’t been doing,” Embiid said. “Getting a chance to make shots in the clutch is a learning process for me and you’ve got to trust it.”

The teams completed a home-and-home after the Pacers won 122-115 in overtime in Indiana on Wednesday night. Jeff Teague had 30 points and nine assists, and George had 28 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday.

“We executed in our last game down the stretch; they executed tonight,” Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. “Our offense wasn’t sharp down the stretch. The things we need to do to win a ballgame, we didn’t do.”

Embiid didn’t play on Wednesday as he eases back into action.

“He’s a big man and made plays down the stretch,” McMillan said.

The Sixers looked like they were going to lose yet another November game after blowing five-point lead with 25.4 seconds left in regulation.

But the 76ers couldn’t hold on.

Ellis converted a three-point play with 22 seconds left. After Philadelphia called timeout, Teague stripped Sergio Rodriguez to give the Pacers possession. George was fouled and made a pair of free throws to tie it 100-100 with 2.8 seconds left.

Cavaliers 105, Wizards 94

In Washington, adding a win to their White House visit, LeBron James and his Cleveland teammates capped a perfect visit to the nation’s capital by beating the Wizards on the strength of 14 3-pointers.

A day after being feted as NBA champions by President Barack Obama, the Cavs improved to 7-1 this season, recovering quickly from their only loss, which came against Atlanta on Tuesday.

James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Kevin Love finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Clippers 110, Thunder 108

In Oklahoma City, Blake Griffin scored 25 points and Los Angeles beat the Thunder to improve the best start in franchise history to 8-1.

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds. He finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Trail Blazers 122, Kings 120 (OT)

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 36 points and CJ McCollum scored 31 to lead the Blazers past Sacramento in overtime.

Spurs 96, Pistons 86

In San Antonio, Pau Gasol set season highs with 21 points and six assists, and the Spurs snapped a three-game home losing streak with a victory over Detroit.

Gasol was 10-for-16 from the field as San Antonio snapped its longest home skid since dropping three straight in December 2014. He also had nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Raptors 113, Hornets 111

In Charlotte, DeMar DeRozan continued his torrid pace, scoring 34 points as Toronto snapped the Hornets’ four-game winning streak.

DeRozan’s latest big night offset a huge performance from Charlotte guard Kemba Walker, who scored 40 points.

Jazz 87, Magic 74

In Orlando, Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and Derrick Favors added 18 to lift Utah over the Magic.

Celtics 115, Knicks 87

In Boston, Isaiah Thomas scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half, and the Celtics snapped a three-game slide by beating New York.