Silfverberg steers Ducks past Hurricanes

Jakob Silfverberg had a career game for the Anaheim Ducks on the same night teammate Ryan Getzlaf set a club record.

Silfverberg had two goals and two assists, leading the Ducks to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Ryan Kesler added two goals, including an empty-netter with 26 seconds left. Getzlaf’s secondary helper on the play gave him 532 career assists to pass Teemu Selanne for the franchise mark.

“Teemu has been such a mentor to all of us,” Getzlaf said. “This means a lot because I played with T so long and learned so much from him.”

Silfverberg matched his career high of four points, established March 14 against New Jersey, and his plus-4 on the night was a career best. It was the first four-point road game for a Ducks player since Getzlaf had a hat trick and an assist on Dec. 21, 2013, against the New York Islanders.

“It’s nice to see (Getzlaf) gets the accolades,” Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. “He has put a lot of points up in his time here, and he’s our captain. So it’s a feel-good story all around.”

Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots. Teuvo Teravainen and Victor Rask scored for Carolina, last in the Eastern Conference. Cam Ward made 23 saves.

“I didn’t mind our start,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “I thought we needed to sustain that start and push. It’s not like we didn’t have our looks to make it 3-3.”

Anaheim’s Andrew Cogliano played in his 718th straight game, the longest streak among active players, and had two assists.

Wild 4, Penguins 2

In Pittsburgh, Eric Staal’s third-period goal proved to be the game-winner as Minnesota prevailed over the Penguins.

Staal had two assists, giving him 51 points in 50 career games against Pittsburgh.

Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Wild.

Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist had power-play goals for the Penguins.

Sharks 4, Panthers 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Tommy Wingels scored the go-ahead goal at 8:53 of the third period to lift the Sharks over Florida.

San Jose’s Martin Jones made 22 saves.

Jason Demers netted his first two goals of the season, both in the first period, for the Panthers.

Predators 3, Blues 1

In Nashville, Calle Jarnkrok scored twice to lead the Predators past St. Louis.

Jaden Schwartz had the lone goal and Carter Hutton made 25 saves for the Blues.

Red Wings 3, Canucks 1

In Detroit, Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots and the Red Wings defeated Vancouver.

Dylan Larkin, Brendan Smith and Steve Ott scored for Detroit. Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, matched against Canucks captain and fellow Swede Henrik Sedin most of the game, had two assists.

Lightning 4, Islanders 1

In Tampa, Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves and the hosts trounced New York.

Nikita Kucherov, Tyler Johnson and Brian Boyle also scored for the Lightning, who have outscored the Islanders 10-2 in winning the first two games of the season series.

New York goalie Jaroslav Halak was replaced by Thomas Greiss 2:50 into the second.

Canadiens 4, Kings 1

In Montreal, Carey Price made 24 saves and the Habs beat Los Angeles to stay perfect in nine home games this season.

Paul Byron, Daniel Carr, Phillip Danault and Alex Galchenyuk, into an empty net, scored for Montreal (12-1-1), which has won three straight.

Price is 19-2-0 in his last 21 starts dating to last season.

Bruins 5, Blue Jackets 2

In Boston, David Backes, David Krejci and Austin Czarnik all had two points apiece for the Bruins against Columbus.

Torey Krug, Matt Beleskey, Czarnik and Tim Schaller scored four of five straight Boston goals in a span of 9:55 during the first period to give the Bruins a 4-1 lead. Backes added his third of the season at 11:51 of the second.

Stars 4, Flames 2

In Calgary, Jamie Benn snapped a nine-game scoring drought with two goals, including the game-winner on a third-period power play, and Dallas beat the Flames to snap a five-game losing streak.

Lauri Korpikoski and Antoine Roussel, with an empty-netter, also scored for Dallas.

Jets 3, Coyotes 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Andrew Copp scored to help Winnipeg beat the Coyotes.

The Jets won for the third time in four games and have earned at least a point in four of five.