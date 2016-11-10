Kagawa’s status uncertain for Oman friendly

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa is an injury doubt for Japan’s World Cup qualifying warm-up against Oman in Kashima on Friday.

Kagawa trained separately from the main group after arriving back in Japan and skipped Wednesday’s session because of a sore right ankle, although he did start Thursday’s practice.

“Shinji Kagawa came back to Japan nursing a bruise and he has been training and continuing to get treatment. I will take a look at him tomorrow and make a decision then,” coach Vahid Halilhodzic told a news conference on Thursday.

“If he is not fit, then I’m not going to take any risks. It will be a shame if he can’t play but I am thinking about having a look at other players anyway.”

Kagawa told reporters he was OK after training, but said it was up to Halilhodzic to make the call.

“The swelling has gone down,” he said. “There is a little pain but I don’t think there is a problem. In the end it is up to the coach to decide. “We’ll just have to see how things are tomorrow.”

The game against Oman precedes a key final-round World Cup qualifier in Saitama on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, which leads Group B with 10 points from four games, two ahead of Australia and three ahead of Japan.

“This will be a good test (for the Saudi Arabia game). I want to give some of the players that haven’t played very much with us until now an opportunity to show me their quality,” said Halilhodzic.

“There are players in the squad that haven’t been playing that much in Europe and I want to take a look at them too.”

Inter Milan defender Yuto Nagatomo, who has not appeared in any of the final round of qualifiers so far, did not take part in Thursday’s training due to an unspecified fitness issue.

Hertha Berlin’s Genki Haraguchi said he hoped to extend his scoring streak to four matches in a row if he gets some minutes on Friday.

“I want to score in every game I play in, same goes for Hertha,” said Haraguchi, who not only scored in Japan’s last qualifier away to Australia but also conceded a penalty that Mile Jedinak converted to earn the Socceroos a point.

“I’m determined to make up for the goals I am not scoring for Hertha and want to get on target tomorrow,” he added.

Oman coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro, who took over the reins in January following the firing of Frenchman Paul Le Guen, previously managed Saudi Arabia but the Spaniard said the soccer philosophy was where the similarities end.

“I think both of the teams have a similar philosophy but the difference is the quality (of the Saudis) player for player,” he said.

“The Saudis are a more complete team and have more individual talent. I was coach of Saudi Arabia for two years and built the team they have now. I have been building the Oman team for the last 10 months. Tomorrow’s game will be difficult but I want the players to play with hunger.”