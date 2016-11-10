Tennis pioneer Ishiguro dies at 80

Osamu Ishiguro, Japan’s first professional tennis player after World War II and the father of actor Ken Ishiguro, died Wednesday, his family said Thursday. He was 80.

Ishiguro, who hails from Nagasaki, was a quarterfinalist in men’s doubles with partner Koji Watanabe and advanced to the third round of the men’s singles competition at the 1965 Australian Open.

He reached the third round at Wimbledon and the second round at both the French Open and the U.S. Open, while he also played for Japan in the Davis Cup.

The Keio University graduate also won the national championships in men’s singles and doubles three times each.

Ishiguro turned pro in 1971 and a year later established the Japan Professional Tennis Association for which he served as its first board chairman.