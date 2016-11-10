Panarin’s OT goal gives Blackhawks seventh straight win

Corey Crawford has the Chicago Blackhawks on an early season roll.

Crawford stopped 27 shots and Artemi Panarin scored 25 seconds into overtime, leading the Blackhawks over the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Crawford won his sixth consecutive game while improving to 15-5-5 against the Blues.

Chicago has earned a point in nine straight games, thanks in part to Crawford, who has given up just six goals in his last six contests.

“He’s been phenomenal,” Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook said. “He’s been the backbone.”

Crawford made 11 stops in the third period, including a sliding kick save on Vladimir Tarasenko while nursing a 1-0 lead.

“I’m in a good spot right now,” Crawford said. “I feel good. I’m reading plays (well). I’m patient when I have to be and aggressive when it’s time.”

Crawford is 7-3-1 this season.

“He has been outstanding, instrumental in winning most of these games,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “Again tonight, a couple of big saves.”

Panarin whipped a wrist shot from the slot past Jake Allen for his sixth goal of the season. The tally came just 1 second after St. Louis’ Alex Pietrangelo left the penalty box.

Allen said he never saw the shot.

“I just heard it hit the net,” Allen said. “It was a tough way to go.”

Panarin, a Russian-born winger, does not speak English. His usual interpreter, center Artem Anisimov, left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

“He’s day-to-day,” Quenneville said. “He’ll be all right.”

Pietrangelo tied the game with 2:11 left in the third on a drive from the point that squeezed past Crawford, who got a piece of the shot.

Marian Hossa pounced on the rebound of a shot by Gustav Forsling and followed it in for a 1-0 lead early in the second period. It was his seventh goal of the season and sixth in the last seven games. Blue Jackets 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

In Columbus, Zach Werenski scored 1:21 into overtime after the Blue Jackets blew a two-goal lead before escaping with a victory over Anaheim.

Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner got his first score this season for Columbus, which won its fourth straight at home and stretched its point streak to five (4-0-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves.

The Ducks’ Nick Ritchie tied it 2-2 early in the third period after Rickard Rakell scored late in the second. John Gibson made 15 stops. Senators 2, Sabres 1 (SO)

In Buffalo, Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris scored during a shootout, helping Ottawa beat the Sabres.

Turris scored in the first round to match Sam Reinhart’s tally, and then Ryan put the Senators ahead in the second round. Mike Condon stopped Brian Gionta on Buffalo’s final attempt and finished with 31 saves.

Ryan Dzingel got a tying goal for Ottawa 7:15 into the second period.

Nicholas Baptiste scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner made 28 saves while Buffalo lost their second straight.