Raptors roll past Thunder

DeMar DeRozan won a shootout with Russell Westbrook, scoring 37 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 112-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

DeRozan, the NBA’s leading scorer with a 34.1 average heading into the game, made 13 of 22 field goals and 11 of 15 free throws.

“You know, sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat, and good offense can beat great defense,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He had that happen several times where he made some very, very difficult shots.”

Westbrook had 36 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but he made just 9 of 26 shots and committed eight turnovers.

“I thought everybody that guarded him did a decent job, but it was a five-man job,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “Not one guy is going to stop him, and I say that all the time. It’s on the team.”

Kyle Lowry added 19 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds and Patrick Patterson had 13 points for the Raptors. Toronto, which shot 51.8 percent from the field, has won four of five.

The Thunder (6-2) entered the night tied for the NBA’s best record, but their offense was inconsistent against the Raptors, and they couldn’t find and answer for DeRozan. Victor Oladipo scored 18 points and Steven Adams added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Raptors led 62-55 at halftime behind DeRozan’s 22 points. Toronto scored 16 points off 11 Oklahoma City turnovers in the first half.

A bounce pass by Lowry led to a jam by DeMarre Carroll that gave Toronto a 68-59 lead, and a basket by Pascal Siakam bumped the lead to 11 and led to a timeout by the Thunder. DeRozan’s mid-range jumper in the closing seconds of the third quarter gave the Raptors an 88-75 lead.

Rockets 101, Spurs 99

In San Antonio, James Harden had 24 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds and Houston held off the Spurs to hand them their third straight home loss.

Ryan Anderson was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers in scoring 20 points, and the Rockets snapped a four-game skid in San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points for the Spurs but missed his final jump shot, which could have tied the game.

Warriors 116, Mavericks 95

In Oakland, Klay Thompson hit his first seven shots and scored 18 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and Golden State cruised past undermanned Dallas.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 28 points, Stephen Curry added 24 and Draymond Green had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Golden State used its outside shooting to build a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Pacers 122, 76ers 115 (OT)

In Indianapolis, Paul George scored seven of Indiana’s 13 points in overtime and the Pacers beat winless Philadelphia.

George finished with 28 points and eight rebounds.

Clippers 111, Trail Blazers 80

In Los Angeles, Blake Griffin had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Paul added 19 points and the Clippers rolled past Portland to improve to an NBA-best 7-1 with their fourth straight win.

Portland’s Damian Lillard, the NBA’s second-leading scorer at 32.8 points per game, was held to eight.

Knicks 110, Nets 96

In New York, Carmelo Anthony scored 14 of his 22 points in the third quarter, and Kristaps Porzingis added 21 in the Knicks’ triumph over Brooklyn.

Suns 107, Pistons 100

In Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Suns rally past Detroit.

Wizards 118, Celtics 93

In Washington, Otto Porter had a career-high 34 points and the Wizards routed Boston for their second win of the season.

Hawks 115, Bulls 107

In Atlanta, Thabo Sefolosha scored 20 points, Dwight Howard added 18 and the Hawks topped Chicago for their third consecutive victory.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 39 points.

Timberwolves 123, Magic 107

In Orlando, Zach LaVine scored 37 points, Andrew Wiggins added 29 and Minnesota beat the Magic for its first road victory of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Timberwolves snap a three-game losing streak.

Hornets 104, Jazz 98

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had a 21-point effort to help the Hornets beat Utah for their fourth straight victory.

Gordon Haywood led the Jazz with 29 points.