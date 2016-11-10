Mexico outplays Japan in exhibition series opener

There’s one big positive Japan can take out of the opening game of the 2016 Samurai Japan Challenge, which is meant to help the team prepare for the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

At least this wasn’t the real thing.

Mexico scored two runs to break a tie in the sixth inning as manager Edgar Gonzalez, a former Yomiuri Giants player, returned to his old stomping ground to lead his team to a 7-3 win over the Japanese national team on Thursday at Tokyo Dome.

“I feel very happy, very happy that we got the first win,” Gonzalez said. “I know (Japan) is a very tough team”

The four-game exhibition series — Japan will play Mexico again before facing the Netherlands twice — was scheduled to help Japan with its preparations for the WBC. The Japanese team didn’t get off to a great start, stranding a number of runners early as the Mexican pitchers struggled with the strike zone. Japan loaded the bases with one out twice, in the first and third innings, and walked away with one run to show for it.

The Japanese pitchers didn’t have a great night either, combining to allow seven runs — six earned — on the night.

Even with their best player, Los Angeles Dodgers star Adrian Gonzalez, the manager’s brother, not playing (though on the roster and with the team) the Mexicans came up with enough hits to beat the home team and overcome a shaky start.

Alex Verdugo had an RBI single and Esteban Quiroz hit a solo homer in the fifth.

“I’m surprised myself (that it went out) but I hit it hard,” Quiroz said of his home run off Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks pitcher Kodai Senga. “I’m honored to have been selected to the Mexican national team, so I’ll keep playing hard to represent my country.”

Ramiro Pena and Asael Sanchez also drove in runs for the Mexicans and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles infielder Japhet Amador was credited with an RBI after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth.

The Mexicans came up with 10 hits in all, none bigger than the one by Amadeo Zazuzeta with the score knotted at 2-2 in the sixth.

He came to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second and hit a fly ball that found a place to land in shallow right, near the foul line, and was enough to bring the lead runner around to score. A throwing error by first baseman Sho Nakata, who fielded the ball, on the same play allowed the runner from first to score as well, giving the Mexicans a 4-2 lead.

“I was able to get enough of it,” Zazuzeta said. “I’m glad I was able to contribute to the team. I had the impression that he had a good splitter. We are very motivated to play as the Mexican team and the mood on the bench is good.”

Rafael Martin was credited with the win, while Senga took the loss.

Staff writer Kaz Nagatsuka contributed to this report.