Nakajima powers FC Tokyo into Emperor’s Cup quarterfinals

Shoya Nakajima netted the tying goal before setting up the winner as FC Tokyo shrugged off fourth-tier Honda FC 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Emperor’s Cup.

Junya Kuno handed fluid Honda the first-half lead, but Nakajima, who netted for Japan during the Rio Olympics in August, equalized through a deflected effort after the break and set up his Rio teammate Sei Muroya with the winner 10 minutes from time at Ajinomoto Stadium.

“I knew it was going to be a difficult game and we were really made to work during the first half, but we kept calm and controlled after the break,” Muroya said after scoring his first goal for the club.

FC Tokyo came within inches of taking the lead in the seventh minute when a free kick from the left was misdirected by a Honda defender toward his own goal, but keeper Yuki Shimizutani stopped it on the line before Honda put their J1 counterparts on the back foot.

The Japan Football League leaders, whose compact setup began to outnumber FC Tokyo in the midfield, almost took the lead through an own goal themselves when left-back Yuhei Nakagawa’s low cross was diverted just wide of the post by Muroya before Kuno’s opener in the 18th minute.

Latching onto a defense-splitting through-ball from Daiki Kagawa, the forward kept his composure and slotted past keeper Yota Akimoto to the left-bottom corner for what was a surprise yet deserved lead.

But Honda, which has beaten two J2 sides and one J3 side so far, saw the game level six minutes after the break when Nakajima volleyed a loose ball outside the box. The ball rolled into the center of the goal after a huge deflection off defender Yuya Suzuki, wrong-footing Shimizutani.

Honda’s high-intensity game started to fade after the break and substitute Ryoya Ogawa repeatedly found himself in acres of space down the left for FC Tokyo. His low cross looked to have provided Sota Hirayama for Tokyo’s second goal midway through the half only to be ruled out for offside.

But Nakajima turned provider for the winner, pulling four defenders before releasing a galloping Muroya on the right before the side-back chipped above Akimoto.

Hiroki Kurimoto’s free kick struck the left upright with four minutes to go, but there was nothing to show for Honda at the final whistle despite their incisive display.

“We were playing good football and it’d have been great if we could have won it,” said Kuno. “The manager told us to always stick to our gameplan whatever happens, so that was positive. It made me realize how great it is to play in front of a bigger audience.”

In other matches, Omiya Ardija defeated Yokohama FC of J2 1-0 thanks to a penalty from former Mallorca midfielder Akihiro Ienaga, while Shun Nagasawa struck the winner in the 112th minute as Gamba Osaka defeated another J2 side, Shimizu S-Pulse, by the same scoreline after extra time.