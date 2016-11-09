Inoue, Kono to meet for super flyweight title

WBO super flyweight champion Naoya Inoue will try to defend his belt for the fourth time when he faces compatriot and former world champion Kohei Kono, on Dec. 30 at Ariake Colosseum, the Ohashi gym announced on Wednesday. The gym also revealed IBF light flyweight title holder Akira Yaegashi and Inoue’s younger brother, Takuma, will also take the ring the same day.

An unbeaten right-handed boxer, Inoue will take on a Japanese challenger for the first time since obtaining his belt in April of 2014.

Kono lost his WBA super flyweight title as he fell to Luis Concepcion of Panama in a decision in late August. The 35-year-old boxer, dubbed “the Tough Boy,” said at a Tokyo news conference that retirement crossed his mind after he was knocked from the world champion spot, but that he regained his motivation when he received the offer to fight Inoue.

“I’m extremely happy that I have another chance to be a world champion” said Kono, who’s is 32-9-1 in his career. “I consider (Inoue) is one of the strongest opponents I’ve faced.”

While Inoue will be favored in the match, Kono said he likes his chances against the 23-year-old rising star, as long as he’s in peak physical condition.

“Hopefully, we can display a fight that excites the people watching,” said the Yamanashi Prefecture native who defeated Koki Kameda in Chicago in October of 2015. “I’ll get in the ring as if it’s the last time.”

Inoue, who is a perfect 11-0 as a professional, isn’t approaching the fight any differently just because it’s against a Japanese opponent.

“I’ll fight it just as any other fight I’ve fought,” Inoue said. “I believe that the mood at the arena will be a bit different, but that will only be my motivation.”

Takuma Inoue will be getting his first shot at a world title. The 20-year-old will be fighting for Marlon Tapales’ WBO bantamweight title. Tapales (29-2, 12 KO), of the Philippines, won the belt in July and will be making his first defense.

“We’ve been dreaming of becoming world champions as brothers since we were a little children,” said Takuma, who has posted an 8-0 record. “I’m absolutely motivated more than ever.”

Naoya said: “Takuma’s been in great shape and I’m looking forward to his fight, too. Technically, he’s better than me, so whether he wins it or not will depend on his heart.”

IBF light flyweight champion Yaegashi (24-5, 12 KO) will be making his second title defense agianst an opponent who will be announced later.

The 33-year-old former champion at the WBA minimum and WBC flyweight divisions will fight for the first time since May.

“It’s been a while since my last fight, but I’d like to show that I’m fine and I can still fight despite my age.”

London Olympic bronze medalist, in the bantam class, Satoshi Shimizu has also been put on the undercard for the event, and it will be his second professional fight. His opponent will be revealed at a later date.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I’d be,” Shimizu, 30, said of his pro debut, a victory against Lee In-kyoo of South Korea in September. “I enjoyed the fight.”