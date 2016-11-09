Hawks send Cavs to first defeat of season

The Cleveland Cavaliers were handed a surprise Tuesday night.

Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 28 points and the Atlanta Hawks gave the reigning NBA champions their first loss of the season, 110-106.

Cleveland (6-1) cut into two large second-half deficits, but Atlanta converted clutch shots down the stretch.

“It was a weird game,” said LeBron James, who scored 23 points after having only two in the first half.

Atlanta led by 18 points in the third quarter before Cleveland cut the margin to two. The Hawks rebuilt the lead to 15 early in the fourth, but the Cavaliers got within two with 25 seconds remaining.

Kent Bazemore, who scored 25 points, hit a jumper from the corner with 7 seconds left and put the game away.

“They’ve dominated the Eastern Conference for a long time now,” Bazemore said. “They’re definitely the measuring stick, and we passed our first test tonight.”

Atlanta had lost 11 straight to Cleveland, including playoff sweeps the last two seasons.

“For my two years here, they’ve kicked our butts,” Bazemore said. “This is one of the biggest wins I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Paul Millsap scored 21 points for Atlanta. Dwight Howard, who received four stitches for a bloody lip in the first half, had 17 rebounds.

“Give them a lot of credit,” James said. “They played a heck of a game. You know toward the end of the season they’ll be right there.”

Kyrie Irving led Cleveland with 29 points while Love added 24, but the Cavaliers were 11 of 42 on 3-point attempts.

“I think they might have had one of those nights, but our guys were really committed out there,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Our defense in the first half gave us a cushion, and we were able to hold them off.”

Grizzlies 108, Nuggets 107

In Memphis, Marc Gasol scored on an inbounds pass from Vince Carter at the buzzer to lift the Grizzlies.

Gasol’s basket came over Emmanuel Mudiay on a high-arcing pass from Carter underneath the Memphis goal. When Carter inbounded the ball there were 0.7 seconds left.

Nets 119, Timberwolves 110

In New York, Brook Lopez scored 26 points and Brooklyn kept Minnesota winless on the road.

Trail Blazers 124, Suns 121

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 38 points, including key free throws in the waning seconds, for Portland.

Mavericks 109, Lakers 97

In Los Angeles, Harrison Barnes scored 31 points and Seth Curry added 23 as Dallas won its second straight game after an 0-5 start.

Kings 102, Pelicans 94

In Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins had 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings, who never trailed in defeating winless New Orleans.