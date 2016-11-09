Japan, Mexico, Netherlands look to take advantage of exhibition series ahead of WBC

The skippers for Japan, Mexico and the Netherlands said they were taking a serious attitude into the upcoming three-team exhibition series at Tokyo Dome, since next spring’s World Baseball Classic is right around the corner.

Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo was appreciative of the other two teams for having traveled all the way to Japan. He said Samurai Japan would look to get its players ready by taking advantage of the opportunity to play against the Dutch and Mexican teams.

“This is the final chance for us to get ready for the WBC,” Kokubo said during a news conference alongside Edgar Gonzalez and Hensley Meulens, managers for Mexico and the Netherlands, respectively, at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday. “So these four games and four days are going to be very important.

“We are going to have gameplans similar to what we’d have during the WBC and I hope they will lead to wins.

Japan will play two games against Mexico on Thursday and Friday and then face the Netherlands Saturday and Sunday at the Big Egg.

Gonzalez, who played in Japan for the Yomiuri Giants in 2010 and 2012, recognized Japan would be a tough team to face, but said his team’s “goal is to win.”

“We know Japan is a very strong team,” said Gonzalez, who also serves as a scout for Yomiuri. “We are going to have to play very good games in order to have a chance to (win) against this high-caliber team.

“As I went through scouting reports and was looking at every player for Team Japan, I saw a lot of power hitters, and obviously they have (some of) the top hitters of this year like (Tetsuto) Yamada, (Yoshitomo) Tsutsugo, all the players had big seasons.”

Meulens, who led his national team to the semifinal round at the last WBC in 2013, said the exhibition games would be a “measuring stick” for the Dutch squad.

“Because we don’t get to play these games before next March, when the Classic starts,” he said. So we also take it very seriously, even though we don’t have our best players. But our young players are going to get to compete against some of the really good players on the Japanese team, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Meulens, a coach for the San Francisco Giants, joked that he’s relieved Japan won’t have its major-league players this time.

“Just looking at the roster, you can see a very strong team, you see guys that had outstanding seasons in Japan, and (they are) basically the best players,” said Meulens, who played for the Chiba Lotte Marines and Yakult Swallows in the mid-1990s. “So I’m just happy they are not using (New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro) Tanaka, (Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kenta) Maeda and (Miami Marlins outfielder) Ichiro and guys like that. So we still have a chance.”

At international tournaments such as the WBC, Japan has often been regarded as a team that plays small ball to make up for its lack of power. When asked if they had a similar impression, both Gonzalez and Meulens shook their heads.

“Looking through their lineup, I think they can beat you either way,” Gonzalez said. “They can beat you bunting, they can beat you with small ball, but also they can beat you with home runs. Because they have so many hitters with over 25 home runs. They have so many hitters. So it’s not just small ball, they also have home runs.”

Meulens said: “Last time we played (in the 2013 WBC), they hit seven home runs and (scored) 16 runs against us. That’s not small ball. Japanese baseball is very fundamentally sound, these guys know the game, they make very few mistakes throughout the game, offense, baserunning and defense.

“It’s a very dynamic team. They have a lot of different weapons that can beat you.”

Kokubo will send Shota Takeda to the mound on Thursday, and Mexico will have right-hander Jose Oyervides ready to take the hill.