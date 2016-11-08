Warriors’ Curry breaks NBA single-game mark with 13 3-pointers

Stephen Curry let it fly from the top of the arc, backpedaled as his record-breaking 3-pointer dropped and then wildly began bobbing his head and shuffling his feet with the swagger of a two-time reigning MVP.

Add another remarkable achievement to a long list of them for Curry: most 3-pointers in one NBA game.

The star guard sank 13 to set an NBA mark — one game after missing all his 3-point tries for the first time in two years — helping the Golden State Warriors beat the winless New Orleans Pelicans 116-106 on Monday.

“This was a special night,” Curry said.

He finished with 46 points, three days after his league-record streak of 157 games with at least one 3-pointer ended when he went 0 for 10 on 3-point tries in a 117-97 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I was hard on myself in practice the last two days. I had pretty good shooting sessions,” he said. “I don’t overreact to games like that whether I go 0 for 10 or 2 for 12 or whatever it is. My process is the same, but I had another level of focus the last two days trying to get my rhythm back and see the ball go in.”

Curry shot 13 of 17 from beyond the arc in his seventh career game with double-digit 3s. He broke the mark with 2:23 to go and bobbed his head in delight as the crowd roared.

Curry shared the previous 3-point record of 12 with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall.

Grabbing back the spotlight from new Golden State star Kevin Durant, Curry raised his right arm and pumped his chest all night, howling and pointing as one shot fell after another. He went 16 for 26 overall in his first 40-point performance after leading the NBA with 13 last season.

Warriors fans enjoyed every minute of it, chanting “M-V-P! M-V-P!”

“That was quite a show. Not at all surprising the way Steph bounces back from bad nights,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

Klay Thompson had 24 points with two 3s as the Splash Brothers looked far more in sync from long range at last. Durant added 22 for the Warriors.

Davis had 33 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans (0-7), which along with the 76ers (0-6) are the NBA’s lone teams still without a victory.

Clippers 114, Pistons 80

In Los Angeles, Chris Paul scored 24 points and made five of the Clippers’ season-high 13 3-pointers in their 11th consecutive victory over Detroit.

Rockets 114, Wizards 106

In Washington, James Harden set aside a rough first quarter to finish with 32 points and 15 assists to lead Houston.

Washington’s John Wall broke the franchise record for career assists before getting ejected in the final minute.

Hornets 122, Pacers 100

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 24 points and dished out 10 assists to help the Hornets to their best start in franchise history.

Jazz 109, 76ers 84

In Philadelphia, Derrick Favors had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Rodney Hood scored 18 points to lead Utah over the winless Sixers

Thunder 97, Heat 85

In Oklahoma City, Enes Kanter had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Thunder past the Heat.

Kanter made 10 of 12 shots in 21 minutes off the bench. Victor Oladipo scored 17 points, rookie Domantas Sabonis had a season-high 15 to go with 10 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook added 14 points and 11 assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 6-1, the best seven-game start for the franchise since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Bulls 112, Magic 80

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler scored 20 points and Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls in a rout of Orlando.