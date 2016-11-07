Leicester manager Ranieri to use Okazaki over Vardy in Premier League matches

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri has admitted Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki is his preferred option for Premier League contests over England star Jamie Vardy.

Vardy was left on the bench for the second successive league match on Sunday, as the reigning champions were beaten 2-1 by West Brom.

Okazaki partnered with Islam Slimani, who scored Leicester’s only goal after James Morrison had given West Brom the lead.

Vardy, last season’s leading scorer, made little impact after stepping off the bench at halftime.

“In this moment we play better with Shinji Okazaki,” Ranieri said.

“Today, we didn’t, but often we do. I didn’t play Islam Slimani in the Champions League and I wanted to give a rest to Vardy.

“But it wasn’t right, they didn’t do what I asked, so in the second half I introduced Vardy to attack the defensive line.”

Okazaki has one goal and has taken 11 shots in the eight league games he’s played this year.

Meanwhile, Ranieri backed Danny Drinkwater to bounce back from the howler that ended the Foxes’ 20-match unbeaten home Premier League record.

Drinkwater’s dreadful backpass handed Matt Phillips the winner for West Brom, consigning Leicester to its first loss at home in league play in over a year.

Ranieri apologized to supporters for the end of the run but insisted Drinkwater would respond positively.

“I am very sorry we lost our unbeaten record at home,” said Ranieri, whose side maintained its unbeaten Champions League record on Wednesday with a scoreless draw in Copenhagen.

“Danny has said nothing. Every player can make a mistake. What can you say to him?

“He is one of our best players. It is no problem. He will overcome that, of course.”