Happinets beat Alvark to avenge defeat

Fueled by a 9-0 run to open the second quarter, the Akita Northern Happinets bounced back from a series-opening loss on Monday night.

Akita defeated the Alvark Tokyo 78-64 in the B. League series finale at Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 2.

Shigehiro Taguchi and Kevin Palmer paced the Northern Happinets (3-11) with 13 points apiece, and the Tohoku-based club avenged Sunday’s 31-point loss.

Deshawn Stephens and Ryosuke Shirahama both had 11-point efforts for Akita, which took a 17-14 advantage into the second quarter.

Thirteen seconds into the second quarter, Taguchi canned a 3-pointer to ignite the aforementioned run. Kenichi Takahashi, who scored eight points, knocked down another at the 9:13 mark of the period. Scott Morrison followed with a jumper and a free throw, giving the Happinets a 26-14 lead with 7:17 to play in the quarter.

Tokyo (11-3) trailed 38-21 at halftime.

Point guard Seiya Ando contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Akita and Morrison had eight points, eight boards and four assists. Palmer and Stephens both hauled in seven rebounds.

Shirahama sank 3 of 4 3-point attempts. His team made 11 of 20 from beyond the arc.

The Happinets also had a strong rebounding game, winning that statistical category by a 44-37 margin.

Offensively, the hosts had a poor performance. The Alvark shot 23 of 69 from the field.

Diante Garrett led Tokyo with 28 points. Teammate Daiki Tanaka scored 10 points and Zack Baranski had eight with five rebounds. Joji Takeuchi finished with six points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Golden Kings move: The Ryukyu Golden Kings on Monday announced the signing of veteran forward Reyshawn Terry to fill a vacant roster spot.

A University of North Carolina alum, the 203-cm Terry was the 44th overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2007 NBA Draft.

As a sophomore, Terry played on the Tar Heels’ 2005 NCAA Tournament championship team.

The 32-year-old’s pro career has included stops in Greece, Italy, Spain, Germany, Ukraine, Lebanon, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and South Korea. He also competed for the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers in the Rocky Mountain Revue and NBA Summer League in 2008 and 2010, respectively.