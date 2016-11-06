Tulio to follow Djurovski through Grampus exit door

Relegated J. League side Nagoya Grampus informed former Japan defender Marcus Tulio Tanaka he will not receive a contract offer for next season, a club source said Sunday when the club also confirmed the departure of manager Bosko Djurovski.

The Brazil-born Tulio, one of the core members of Grampus’ 2010 J1 title-winning squad, left the club after last season when offered a huge pay cut. But the 35-year-old returned from Brazil in August at Djurovski’s request. The Serb had been appointed to replace Takafumi Ogura at the helm following a 17-game winless run.

Tulio was back in the fold against Albirex Niigata on Sept. 10 in Nagoya’s first league win in over four months, and the club got out of the relegation zone after three wins and one defeat following the influential center-back’s return.

But a draw and two defeats in their last three matches saw Grampus finish 16th in the overall standings on goal difference and go down for the first time. Of the 10 original J. League teams from 1993, Grampus had been one of just three that had never been relegated.

The source said Tulio, capped 43 times with eight goals for Japan and a regular at the 2010 World Cup, is being considered for an advisory role with the club.

Djurovski, a 54-year-old former assistant under Dragan Stojkovic when Grampus won J1, left in 2013 but returned this year as an assistant. Grampus drew in the first match after he was promoted to manager, before Tulio marked his return. Djurovski seemed to have steered the side out of the trouble, but will now leave having served out his contract.

“I’m filled with sorrow at leaving Nagoya Grampus. It could have turned out differently had I been given a little more time,” he told the club’s website. “Within that short span, I spent a fulfilling time thanks to the players, staff and the supporters. Your thoughts provided me with a lot of strength.

“I’ll never forget in life the cheers and applause I received at my speech after the final defeat. Please keep supporting the team even in J2, and give your power to make Nagoya Grampus a J1 team again.”