Ireland ends 111-year drought against New Zealand

Ireland stunned New Zealand 40-29 on Saturday to claim a historic first-ever win over the All Blacks and end the world champions’ record 18-match winning streak.

In a breathtaking upset, Ireland outscored New Zealand five tries to four to seal its first win over the Kiwis in the 29th meeting between the two nations dating to 1905.

The Soldier Field crowd erupted in delight at the whistle, cheering the end of a second 100-plus year run of futility in the space of a few days after the city’s Chicago Cubs won their first World Series title in 108 years on Wednesday.

The Irish were forced to hold off a ferocious New Zealand rally in the second half, which saw the All Blacks recover from a 30-8 deficit to move within four points at 33-29 late in the game.

But with the majority of the fans in a 62,300 sellout crowd roaring them on, the Irish scored a fifth and final try through blockbusting center Robbie Henshaw, converted by replacement fly-half Joey Carbery, to clinch a historic victory.

“It has been a long time coming and history (has been) made. We’re absolutely ecstatic,” Ireland skipper Rory Best told BT Sport.

“We knew they are a great side. You can see how good a side they are and how much it means to our boys to have won that.

“We just had to go out and attack them.”

It was New Zealand’s first defeat since a loss to Australia in August of 2015.

Only last month, the All Blacks set a world record for consecutive victories with their 18th win in a row.

New Zealand’s preparations had been thrown into disarray by the absence of injured first choice locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

That and the absence of second row Luke Romano, following a family bereavement, forced the All Blacks into starting a makeshift pairing of Jerome Kaino and Patrick Tuipulotu.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen refused to blame the injury crisis for the loss.

“The right side won,” Hansen said. “The Irish side played very well and congratulations to them.

“We don’t want to use (the injuries) as an excuse. We trained well enough, we prepared well enough we thought. We’re not going to make any excuses about not having the right people.”

Johnny Sexton kicked Ireland ahead with a penalty after only four minutes when French referee Mathieu Raynal whistled the All Blacks for not rolling away at the breakdown.

But New Zealand hit back immediately with the opening try of the game, George Moala finishing off after Waisake Naholo’s electrifying break.

Fly-half Beauden Barrett scuffed his conversion attempt to leave New Zealand’s lead at 5-3.

Ireland was then handed a crucial advantage after All Black prop Joe Moody was sin-binned for a clear tip tackle on Henshaw.

Ireland capitalized to score a try in the corner when Jordi Murphy barreled over from a driving maul. Sexton’s conversion made it 10-5.

The Irish were soon back on the attack. Sexton’s hanging ball to the edge of the 22 was superbly plucked from the air by fullback Rob Kearney and, after working through the phases, C.J. Stander battered over to make it 15-5.

Sexton missed the conversion, and Barrett closed the gap to seven points with a penalty after Ireland was called for being offside. Sexton restored Ireland’s 10-point advantage soon afterwards.

Ireland was forced to make a change in the 26th minute when Murphy was stretchered off with what looked like a knee injury. He was replaced by Josh van der Flier.

But the disruption was fleeting.

In the 34th minute, Ireland surged forward once more. A powerful drive left New Zealand on the defensive and from a ruck 10 meters out, scrum-half Conor Murray got by Aaron Smith to scamper over for Ireland’s third try.

Sexton converted to make it 25-8 at halftime.

The second half began with New Zealand looking sharper and faster, but it was the Irish who scored first.

Another attacking line-out from Ireland took the Irish close to the New Zealand line and the ball found Sexton, who fed Simon Zebo to put Ireland ahead 30-8.

Yet New Zealand roared back through tries from replacement T.J Perenara and Ben Smith to take the score to 30-22.

A Murray penalty put Ireland ahead 33-22, but a 64th minute try by All Black debutant lock Scott Barrett made it 33-27. Brother Beauden added the conversion.

Ireland’s defenders resisted the furious late pressure, though, and Henshaw crashed over with four minutes to go to complete a stunning victory.