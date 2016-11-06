Defense carries Alabama past LSU

Alabama’s suffocating defense bottled up LSU running back Leonard Fournette and provided Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts the luxury of a few scoreless quarters to get accustomed to deafening Death Valley.

Hurts finally escaped the grasps of LSU’s stingy defense on a 21-yard touchdown run that broke a scoreless tie early in the fourth quarter, and No. 1 Alabama remained unbeaten with a 10-0 shutout of the 15th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night.

“You can talk about winning ugly and maybe it wasn’t always pretty, because we certainly didn’t execute and do things the way we’d like, but you’ve got to give LSU a lot of credit,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “It was a tough atmosphere for us out there. But our defense was outstanding.”

Saban could have used any number of superlatives to describe his defense, which didn’t let LSU run a play from inside the Crimson Tide 30.

“We’ve got some pretty hateful guys that play defense around here that are pretty good competitors,” Saban said. “When they get challenged a little bit, they usually respond and I think they responded really well tonight.”

Mississippi St. 35, No. 7 Texas A&M 28: In Starkville, Mississippi, Nick Fitzgerald ran for 182 yards and two touchdowns, Aeris Williams added a career-high 140 yards and the Bulldogs upset the Aggies.

No. 6 Ohio St. 62, No. 9 Nebraska 3: In Columbus, Ohio, Curtis Samuel had 178 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown reception.

No. 2 Michigan 59, Maryland 3: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Wilton Speight finished with a career-high 362 yards after accounting for three touchdowns in the first half.

No. 3 Clemson 54, Syracuse 0: In Clemson, South Carolina, Deshaun Watson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third for the Tigers before leaving with a bruised shoulder.

No. 4 Washington 66, California 27: In Berkeley, California, Jake Browning threw for 378 yards and six touchdowns to set Washington’s single-season record for TD passes with 34.

No. 5 Louisville 52, Boston College 7: In Boston, Lamar Jackson ran for three touchdowns and threw for four more in three quarters to lead the Cardinals.

No. 8 Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 7: In Evanston, Illinois, Corey Clement ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Jazz Peavy scored on a 46-yard run.